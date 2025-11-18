The Golden State Warriors have been humming along recently, currently sitting at 9-6 ahead of Tuesday evening's road game vs the Orlando Magic. Despite a rough game on Sunday in New Orleans, Curry has been playing brilliantly for the most part of late, including registering back to back 40-plus point games against the San Antonio Spurs last week.

Recently, Curry stopped by LeBron James and Steve Nash's “Mind the Game” podcast, during which James gave him the ultimate praise.

“The energy that I'm gonna drag out for our team and for the fear of the opponent, I think that makes him the greatest shooter of all-time, and one of the greatest threats in NBA history,” said James, per NBA on Prime on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Curry is widely considered one of the most feared opponents to match up against in the NBA landscape due to his seemingly unlimited three-point range and his ability to pull his team back into games seemingly in a heartbeat.

Curry and James are both still getting it done in the twilight years of their careers, with Curry set to turn 38 years old this season while James will turn 41 next month.

A solid start for the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have been playing decent basketball so far this year, showing that they are capable of both beating and losing to just about anyone.

While he's had some rough games, Curry has also been brilliant at times for the Warriors this season, including in the wins in San Antonio, and the team is also getting some good contributions from its depth, including Moses Moody, who had an excellent shooting night vs the Pelicans.

In any case, the Warriors and Magic are set to tip things off on Tuesday evening at 7:00 pm ET from Orlando.