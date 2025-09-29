As the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt with continued struggles, they decided to part ways with manager Derek Shelton and hired Don Kelly as their next leader. After a solid second half, the Pirates have fully committed to Kelly.

Pittsburgh has signed the manager to a contract extension, the team announced. While the terms of the deal haven't been revealed, owner Bob Nutting seems extremely pleased with the work Kelly has put in thus far, via MLB.com.

“Donnie has earned the respect of the players, front office, and our fans – and he has certainly earned mine,” said Pirates Chairman, Bob Nutting. “Donnie took over the team at a true low point. Since then, we’ve seen meaningful progress, not just in the clubhouse culture, but on the field. His connection to the community and passion for the franchise make him more than just a manager. He is a Pittsburgher; he is part of our community. He’s the right fit, at the right time, and is the right person to lead us forward.”

Since taking over as manager on May 9, Kelly led the Pirates to a 59-65 record. It may not be the prettiest on paper, but it's a strong effort considering Pittsburgh started 12-26 under Shelton. The Pirates clearly trust Kelly and believe he is the right man to continue leading their charge towards contention.

Still, even with the emergence of Paul Skenes, that may take some time. Including the 2025 season, the Pirates have missed the playoffs for the past 10 consecutive years. While they have plenty of intriguing prospects, eventually, Pittsburgh will need to invest in their major league roster to compete with MLB's best.

But at least for now, the Pirates have found their leader. They're hopeful that Kelly's presence adds some familiarity to the offseason and allows the franchise to build off of any success they found. In turn, Kelly is embracing his role and is eager to continue managing Pittsburgh.

“I’m proud to continue leading the Pirates,” said Kelly. “Our clubhouse is full of players who care deeply about each other, about winning, and about representing Pittsburgh the right way. I was a Pirates fan first. I know our fans deserve a team that delivers on the field, and it’s on me to make sure we reach that standard.”