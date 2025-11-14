The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best elite talents in the league in Paul Skenes. In less than two full seasons, he already has a Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award on his shelf. But the team around him is not good enough to win games, evidenced by Pittsburgh's ten-year playoff drought. But a recent report indicates that owner Bob Nutting may increase the Pirates' payroll this offseason.

“The Pirates, who are one of baseball’s most profitable teams, according to baseball officials with access to their finances, are expected to add at least $30 million to their payroll for 2026,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported.

The Pirates are one of many teams that do not spend a lot of money on their rosters. Small-market spending compared to big-market spending is the biggest issue to be discussed at the upcoming CBA negotiations. But for now, the Pirates have one of the great pitchers in the league and need to spend to surround him with talent.

Article Continues Below

The Pirates will not be players for Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger. But players in the middle tier of free agency could get a surprising offer from Pittsburgh. They have not given out a multi-year contract in free agency since signing Ivan Nova in 2016. That needs to change this year, and catcher JT Realmuto would be a great fit. At 35 years old, he would not ask for a ton of years. And his presence would help develop a young pitching staff with a lot of promise.

The Pirates should be looking to improve the offense after a dreadful 2025 season. They scored 583 runs last year, far and away the lowest total in the league. Skenes had a ridiculous 1.97 ERA but still only managed ten wins. If there is investment in the roster this offseason, the Pirates could make a playoff push in 2026.