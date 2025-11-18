The New York Mets will likely make significant changes to their roster this offseason and could potentially add an impactful bullpen arm.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets are interested in signing closer Devin Williams, who spent last season with the crosstown New York Yankees.

“New York is in on Devin Williams, whose connections to those in the Mets organization, including president of baseball operations David Stearns, date to their time together with the Brewers. Williams is coming off the worst season of his career with the Yankees, but his peripheral numbers were excellent and his stuff still graded out well-above-average. Williams has suitors from coast to coast, though the Mets are mulling the opportunity to sign Díaz and Williams to head up a bullpen in need of a total restructuring,” wrote Passan.

“One closer who won't be returning to the Mets is Ryan Helsley, though his implosion in New York after the trade deadline hasn't hindered his market. Helsley is the perfect example of the modern adage: Do not tell me what you did, tell me what you're projected to do. And Helsley, with his 100 mph fastball and 90 mph slider blowing up stuff models, is going to get paid for it. Coming off a typical year, he'd be looking at $80 million-plus. To get him in the range of $40 million to $50 million feels like a bargain to teams.”

Williams earned a 4.79 ERA across 62 innings with the Yankees last season, but according to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 97th percentile in K% and the 94th percentile in Offspeed Run Value.

The 31-year-old pitched well during the Yankees’ postseason run. He tossed four innings of scoreless baseball and only surrendered three hits. Despite losing his status as the team’s closer, Williams contributed key innings in October and was much better once he took on a different role.

Longtime Mets closer Edwin Diaz is also a free agent after recently choosing to opt out of the final two years of his contract. It is possible that Stearns could look to sign both Diaz and Williams, especially if Williams’ market is limited after a down season.

It remains to be seen how many teams will be in on Williams, but the Mets seem to be intrigued by the St. Louis native’s resume.