As Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes won the NL Cy Young award, there has been massive speculation in the baseball world about the team finally spending money to build around the star. While rumors around the Pirates' spending habits this winter will be talked about, sports analyst Pat McAfee poked fun at the team.

While in Pittsburgh for ESPN's “College Gameday” show, as the city's Panthers team will take on Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon, McAfee spoke about the city and the recent success of Skenes. He would go into how the Pirates “don't spend any money,” leading to not winning.

“But you also think to yourself, ‘Well, that's a damn good sports town,' and you'd be right,” McAfee said. “Now, it's not just a sports town. Even though we the history in abundance, we even have baseball history. Paul Skenes just won the Cy Young. He's the best player in baseball, that's sick.”

“What's going on with the Pirates is that they don't spend any money, so they never actually win. You see? We got Paul Skenes, so we would like to go on a historic run in PNC Park, the most beautiful ballpark in all of MLB,” McAfee continued.

This Pat McAfee monologue is the most the Pittsburgh Pirates have ever been talked about on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/5wRoSb1MXN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2025

Pirates expected to add to payroll to build around Paul Skenes

While the usual notion around the baseball organization is that they are not spenders, this offseason could look a little different, as the latest rumors around the Pirates could show an increase in payroll. As reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the team is “expected to add at least $30 million to their payroll for 2026.”

“The Pirates, who are one of baseball’s most profitable teams, according to baseball officials with access to their finances, are expected to add at least $30 million to their payroll for 2026,” Nightengale wrote.

At any rate, Pittsburgh is looking to improve as it finished last season with a 71-91 record, which put them last in the NL Central, but with Skenes as a major foundational piece, some big changes could be heading the team's way in 2026.