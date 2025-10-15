After leading the San Diego Padres to consecutive 90-win seasons, a franchise first, and their first back-to-back playoff berths since 2005–06, Mike Shildt announced his retirement on Monday.

Shildt, who compiled a 183–141 record over two years with San Diego and a 252–199 career record overall, revealed that he had been contemplating retirement since late August. During the 2025 season, he reportedly experienced sleep deprivation, chest pains, and hair loss, alongside death threats from sports bettors.

After the Padres’ elimination by the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card Series, Shildt informed Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller that he needed time to reflect. A week later, he decided to step away permanently.

The 57-year-old skipper has made it clear he does not intend to pursue another MLB position soon, but remains open to the possibility, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

“Never say never,” Shildt said. “But I have no desire to be in that big chair anytime soon. I’m going to enjoy a quality of life that I haven’t been enjoying my entire life.”

With his retirement, he walked away with two years left on his contract. Contrary to what many would expect, Shildt refused any payout from his 2024 extension, valued at over $2 million annually.

“I’ve been so darn blessed to make the money I’ve made in the game,” Shildt said. “But, gosh, I got to tell you, man, I have never been motivated by money.”

Despite speculation about internal conflicts, Shildt firmly denied that disagreements with Preller or the front office played a role in his decision.

“The thing that I appreciated about A.J. is you can have a very honest, healthy, transparent conversation with A.J.,” Shildt said. “It’s all for the greater good of us winning baseball games. So, I value that with him, and I’m always going to be grateful for him giving me this opportunity. And my only regret is that I wasn’t able to help fulfill the vision of Mr. (Peter) Seidler and A.J., and this organization’s passionate fan base to win a World Series.

“That’s my only regret.”

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Shildt began his baseball career as a high school and college coach before joining the St. Louis Cardinals organization as a scout and minor league instructor. Rising through the ranks, he earned multiple Minor League Manager of the Year honors and guided Johnson City to back-to-back Appalachian League titles (2009–2011).

Promoted to the Cardinals’ major league staff in 2017, Shildt took over as manager midway through 2018. Under his leadership, the Cardinals reached the 2019 National League Championship Series, and Shildt won the NL Manager of the Year award that same season.

In 2021, after leading the Cardinals to a record 17-game winning streak, the longest in franchise history, he was dismissed due to “philosophical differences.” He joined San Diego in 2022 as a player development consultant and ascended to the manager’s role in 2024, after the departure of Bob Melvin.

As has often been the case during Preller’s tenure, Shildt’s exit adds to the list of changes in the Padres’ dugout, the fifth under his leadership since 2014. Preller, who has one year remaining on his own contract, now faces the challenge of selecting Shildt’s successor.

Among rumored candidates are pitching coach Ruben Niebla, bench coach Brian Esposito, special assistants Scott Servais and A.J. Ellis, and former Angels manager Phil Nevin. Former Padres skipper Bruce Bochy, now 70, is reportedly not under consideration.