The San Diego Padres just made the 2025 Major League Baseball postseason. San Diego lost a National League Wild Card series to the Chicago Cubs. The Padres are looking for a new manager, as they prepare for 2026.

The Padres are interviewing former MLB star Albert Pujols for the job, per the San Diego Union-Tribune. While Pujols doesn't have experience as a MLB manager, San Diego is reportedly impressed with the amount of respect people have for Pujols.

San Diego is looking for a manager after Mike Shildt announced he would retire from the job.

The Baltimore Orioles are also interested in Pujols, per MLB reporter Mark Feinsand. Pujols struck out for the job with the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols played and works for the Angels, and his name was frequently mentioned as a possible replacement for Ron Washington.

Padres are punching above their weight in the National League

San Diego has been a strong club in the National League for the last few years. During the 2025 season, the Padres nearly won the National League West division over the Los Angeles Dodgers. That is an impressive feat, especially considering the Padres don't have near the payroll that the Dodgers do.

The next Padres manager will be expected to keep getting the club to the postseason. While it remains to be seen if Pujols could do that, the former MLB slugger said that he is chomping at the bit for a chance to lead a team.

“For me, I’ve always been serious about everything that I do in this game,” Pujols told USA Today in March, “and now I’m serious about managing. This game has done so much for me, and now, I want to give back.

“I’m ready.”

Pujols has at least one strong advocate. That is his former St. Louis Cardinals manager, Tony La Russa.

“He’s ready,” La Russa said. “And he’s going to be great.”

The Angels have given the Padres permission to interview Pujols. Pujols would be the first MLB manager in history with 700 home runs as a player, per USA Today.