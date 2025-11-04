The San Diego Padres are going to look very different in 2026. A team with championship aspirations and a roster to compete has had to watch its rival win back-to-back championships and three in six seasons. What will the Padres do in 2026? It's too early to tell.

Starting pitcher and long-time veteran Yu Darvish will not be a part of the team in 2026. He recently announced that he underwent UCL surgery and will miss the entire season recovering. He will aim to continue pitching in 2027 at the age of 41. He is currently 39 years of age, but missed most of this season with an injury.

“Last Wednesday, I had surgery done by Dr. Meister to repair my flexor tendon, have an internal brace attached to my UCL. I will be working hard on my rehab to be able to throw a ball comfortably again.”

Here is what the Padres' medical team said about the surgery.

“Padres pitcher Yu Darvish underwent successful Ulnar Collateral Ligament repair surgery with an internal brace on his right elbow on Wednesday, October 29, President of Baseball Operations A.J. Preller announced today. The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, and included flexor tendon repair. Darvish is expected to miss the entire 2026 season as the timeline for recovery is generally 12-15 months. ”

The Padres are still looking for a manager. Albert Pujols has interviewed for the job twice and is currently the leading candidate for the job. It is only a matter of time until the Padres have a new manager.