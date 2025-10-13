San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt announced that he has stepped down, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Shildt explained in a letter, printed by the outlet on Monday, that he considered retirement during the season and became “at peace” with it after the Padres fell to the Chicago Cubs in the National League Wild Card Series.

“The grind of the baseball season has taken a severe toll on me mentally, physically and emotionally,” he wrote. “While it has always been about serving others, it's time I take care of myself and exit on my terms.”

“After 34 years of dedicating myself to the rigors of coaching and managing, I can with great enjoyment look back on achieving my two primary goals: To help players get the most out of their God given ability and become better men. Also, to win games,” he added.

Shildt spent two seasons as San Diego manager, winning 90-plus games with the Padres each year. Before that, he was on the coaching staff for two seasons and spent the previous four leading the St. Louis Cardinals. He took the Cards to the postseason three times and won the NL Central in 2019.

Article Continues Below

He finished his letter by thanking the San Diego fanbase.

“To the Friar Faithful, thanks for all the support and keep rocking Petco Park,” he concluded. “It's the best home field advantage in Major League Baseball. The team is on its way to that World Series Championship you so deserve.”

Padres general manager AJ Preller confirmed Shildt's retirement in a statement.

“We would like to congratulate Mike on a successful career and thank him for his significant contributions to the Padres and the San Diego community over the last four years, including his consecutive 90-win seasons and two postseason appearances as manager,” he wrote. “His dedication and passion for the game of baseball will leave an impact on our organization, and we wish him the best in his next chapter. The search for a new manager of the Padres will begin immediately with the goal of winning a World Series championship in 2026.”