The Major League Baseball offseason features one of the best free agent classes in recent memory. After early playoff exits, the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are under pressure to make moves. The starting pitcher market is full of talent, headlined by Dylan Cease. However, the former may not get attention from the league's biggest franchises.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still fighting to defend their World Series title. However, Brandon Gomes and general managers around the league are getting ready for the winter, regardless of whether their team is still playing or not. Cease is one of the more interesting free agents available. The veteran is a top-tier talent when he was on for the San Diego Padres.

Cease put together an average playoff start in the National League Wild Card Series. However, it was not enough to help San Diego advance. Now, his future is up in the air. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Dodgers and Yankees are leaning away from any real pursuit of the former Cy Young Award winner.

“The list of teams that could pursue Cease is lengthy; after all, nearly every club could use another solid starter in its rotation,” Feinsand said. “Two teams unlikely to be in the mix are the Dodgers and Yankees, who have a plethora of starters and will likely focus their attention elsewhere, but other big-market teams could make a push for Cease.”

One AL executive offered his perspective on Cease's market, confident that he will earn a good contract. However, it may not be with the league's powerhouse teams.

“He’s going to have to contend with a qualifying offer, but so many teams need pitching that it shouldn’t have a huge impact on his market,” an American League executive said. “The guy has two Top-5 Cy Young finishes in the past few years. He probably isn’t going to set any records, but he should do quite well for himself.”

Cease is a name to watch this winter. Despite his recent rebound, the Dodgers and Yankees don't have him high on their list of priorities.