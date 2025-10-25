The San Diego Padres rotation is about to look drastically different heading into 2026. With Dylan Cease and Michael King set to hit free agency and uncertainty surrounding Yu Darvish's future, the Padres desperately need frontline pitching to complement Nick Pivetta. Enter Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, who just completed one of the best seasons of his career and finds himself at the center of trade speculation this offseason.

Peralta is expected to finish in the top three in the NL Cy Young Award voting this offseason. The Brewers have an $8 million team option on him for next season that they will certainly pick up. However, after picking up that option, the Brewers are expected to do the exact same thing they did two years ago with their then-ace Corbin Burnes and trade him.

Why Freddy Peralta is the Perfect Fit for San Diego

The Padres are staring down a rotation crisis that demands immediate attention. Beyond Pivetta, who emerged as a bona fide ace in 2025, the cupboard looks concerningly bare. Joe Musgrove is returning from Tommy John surgery with no guarantees, Darvish turns 40 next season with persistent injury concerns, and Randy Vasquez remains unproven as anything more than a back-end starter. The upper levels of San Diego's farm system were gutted at the trade deadline when A.J. Preller dealt away multiple prospects to acquire Mason Miller and JP Sears.​

Peralta represents the ideal solution to this problem. The 29-year-old right-hander is coming off the best year of his career as he's really figured out how to use and mix his dominant stuff. Fastball Freddy held opposing batters to a .209 average against his four-seamer, .173 against his changeup, .183 against his curveball and .157 against his slider. He finished the 2025 campaign with a 17-6 record, 2.70 ERA, and 204 strikeouts across 176.2 innings, establishing himself as a true top-of-the-rotation ace.​

What makes Peralta particularly attractive is his contract situation. At just $8 million for 2026, he represents tremendous value compared to what free agent starters will command this winter. That financial flexibility allows the Padres to allocate resources elsewhere while still landing an ace-caliber arm. Though he'll hit free agency after 2026, one guaranteed year of elite production could be the difference between a World Series run and an early playoff exit.​

What the Brewers Need in Return

Milwaukee's decision to explore trading Peralta stems from their organizational philosophy and roster construction. The Brewers have proven they won't hesitate to trade controllable stars before losing them to free agency, having already dealt Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams in consecutive offseasons. With Peralta set to become a free agent after 2026 and unlikely to re-sign with small-market Milwaukee, general manager Matt Arnold must maximize his trade value now.​

The Brewers' rotation picture for 2026 actually looks promising without Peralta. They boast one of the deepest collections of young, controllable starting pitchers in baseball: Jacob Misiorowski, Quinn Priester, Chad Patrick, Tobias Myers, Robert Gasser, and Logan Henderson are all under team control through 2030. However, most of these arms lack extensive major league experience, creating a need for upper-level pitching depth that can step in if needed.​

Milwaukee's farm system ranks among baseball's elite, sitting at No. 4 according to MLB Pipeline's latest rankings. Their top prospects are heavily concentrated in the infield, led by Jesus Made (MLB No. 5 overall prospect), Luis Pena (No. 16), and Cooper Pratt (No. 53). While they have pitching depth in the lower minors, they could use more advanced arms with major league upside to complement their young rotation.​

The Perfect Trade Package

San Diego Padres receive:

RHP Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers receive:

RHP Humberto Cruz (Padres No. 3 prospect)

LHP Kash Mayfield (Padres No. 4 prospect)

RHP Miguel Mendez (Padres No. 5 prospect)

RHP Isaiah Lowe (Padres No. 12 prospect)

This trade proposal gives both teams exactly what they need. For San Diego, they land the ace starter their rotation desperately requires without surrendering their absolute crown jewel prospects in catcher Ethan Salas or first-round pick Kruz Schoolcraft.​

The Brewers receive an embarrassment of pitching riches that aligns perfectly with their organizational timeline. Humberto Cruz, just 18 years old, already touches 97 mph with his fastball and projects as a future frontline starter with an estimated 2029 arrival. Kash Mayfield, the Padres' 2024 first-round pick, features elite offspeed offerings including a devastating changeup that could make him a future ace. At 6-foot-4, Mayfield combines premium stuff with projection remaining in his frame.​

Miguel Mendez brings the most immediate value of the package. The 23-year-old right-hander just captured the Padres' Minor League Player of the Year award after posting a 3.22 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 95 innings across three levels. Mendez now sits 95-98 mph and touches triple digits with his fastball while pairing it with a tight upper-80s slider. He's major league ready and could contribute to Milwaukee's rotation as soon as 2026, providing the experience their young staff lacks.​

Isaiah Lowe rounds out the package as a high-upside arm with more developmental runway. The 22-year-old gives Milwaukee another lottery ticket who could develop into a mid-rotation starter.​

This trade maximizes value for both organizations. The Padres get their ace without completely decimating their future, keeping Salas and Schoolcraft as cornerstones while still maintaining some prospect depth. The Brewers receive four legitimate pitching prospects who fit their competitive window, with Mendez providing immediate help and the others offering star potential down the road. There will be plenty of interest in Peralta on the trade market, with the Red Sox, Orioles, Mets, Angels, Astros, Giants, and Tigers all likely to inquire on him, but the Padres can offer the perfect combination of quality and quantity that Milwaukee needs. This deal gets both teams closer to their ultimate goal: winning a World Series championship.