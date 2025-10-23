The Washington Nationals are going through some major changes, replacing their head of baseball operations and manager. Because of the franchise shake up, some major trades could be on the horizon.

When it comes to the Nationals, perhaps no player is more eye-catching than starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. Already an All-Star an under team control through the 2027 season, Gore would be a controllable, top of the rotation starter for any team in need of pitching.

As the Nationals ponder their future, the right-hander was named fifth-most likely player to be traded this offseason, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic. Both the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres were named as potential suitors.

“He’s controllable for two more seasons, so the best time to trade him to maximize the return would be this offseason,” Bowden wrote. “It makes sense that his name is popping up everywhere. If the Red Sox don’t land him, watch for the Padres to push for a reunion.”

Paul Tobini, the Nationals new president of baseball operations, served in the the Red Sox's front office since 2015. He has a strong understanding of Boston's prospect pool and what it would take to get a deal done.

In turn, the Red Sox are still in need of some pitching. Garrett Crochet has proven to be their ace. However, Walker Buehler did not work out as the No. 2 in their one-two punch. Adding a player like Gore gives Boston some real firepower atop their rotation.

The Padres are well aware of what Gore brings to the table. They drafted him in 2017, before trading Gore to the Nationals in the deal that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego. Now, general manager AJ Preller may be considering a reunion.

San Diego is preparing to see Dylan Cease, Michael King and Nestor Cortes all enter free agency. They have pitchers like Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove, but it's clear the Padres need another top of the line starter to compete in the National League. Gore would give them that and also provide the Padres with a full-circle moment.

But of course, any trade comes down to what the Nationals are planning. Washington hasn't made the playoffs since winning the World Series. Maybe a full-on rebuild is their best course of action.

If they were to do that, Gore would be their crown jewel. While the Red Sox and Padres might be at the top of the list, they wouldn't be the only team calling the Nationals.