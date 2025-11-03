It was quite a season for the San Diego Padres and their closer, Robert Suarez. For instance, they fought tooth and nail in the NL West before clinching a Wild Card spot.

Ultimately, the Padres lost to the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card series. However, Suarez made quite the impression as he notched up an NL-leading 40 saves and an ERA of 2.97 with 75 strikeouts.

On Monday, Suarez decided to declare for free agency, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post Sports. As a result, he leaves $16 million on the table and two years remaining on the five-year $46 million deal he signed in 2022.

A big reason for his leaving was the Padres' not being willing to offer a larger long-term deal than he was expected to receive. It was expected to be an $80 million, four-year contract.

Altogether, Suarez ends his career in San Diego with 77 saves and a 2.91 ERA. Additionally, he finishes with a 22-13 record and pitched in 206 games.

As a result, Suarez is hitting the mark as a lucrative and sought-after free agent. Thus, leaving the Padres in a state of limbo to replace that role.

At the same time, San Diego is prioritizing improving its power at the plate, particularly at first base and the designated hitter spot. Not to mention looking to hire a new manager following the departure of Mike Shildt after the playoffs.

Where do the Padres and Suarez go from here?

Indeed, it remains unclear where Suarez will land next. There are reports that other teams will be looking to snatch him up. Those teams include the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, Braves, and Tigers.

At the same time, the Padres are going to make Mason Miller their full-time closer. At the trade deadline, San Diego acquired Miller in a trade with the Athletics.

After losing to the Cubs, Miller said he was excited for what the future has in store for him.