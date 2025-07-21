As the calendar turns to the end of July, the San Diego Padres find themselves at a crossroads familiar to recent summers: balancing their postseason ambitions against a farm system brimming with young talent. With the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline looming, the Padres must once again consider leveraging some of their top prospects in order to address roster needs and make a serious push for a deep October run. Here’s an in-depth look at the prospects the Padres could move—and who they might target in return, to maximize their championship window.

Top Prospects on the Block

Leo De Vries, SS

No Padres prospect has generated more buzz than 18-year-old switch-hitting shortstop Leodalis De Vries. After skipping the complex leagues, De Vries surged in Single-A before a shoulder strain briefly derailed his 2024 season. De Vries boasts strong power potential, solid plate discipline, and advanced instincts on the bases, all while facing competition years older than him. He’s widely seen as a future cornerstone, but his immense value could be the perfect centerpiece in a blockbuster trade for an impact player.

Ethan Salas, C

Ethan Salas was a household name by age 17, debuting at Double-A with glowing scouting reports. His offensive numbers dipped in 2024 as he struggled to adjust to advanced pitching, but Salas remains a Top-100 overall talent thanks to his youth and elite defensive skills. Other organizations covet Salas as a potential franchise catcher, making him a significant trade chip even after a down year.

Kash Mayfield, LHP

Left-handed pitchers are always in demand, and Mayfield, still just 20, features a projectable frame and advanced arsenal. His fastball-slider combo and developing changeup give him #2 starter upside. While Mayfield remains 2–3 years away from the big leagues, a contender thin on pitching depth could view him as an untouchable, unless the Padres dangle him for a proven ace or controllable star.

Humberto Cruz, RHP

At just 18, Humberto Cruz is generating intrigue with his lively arm and swing-and-miss stuff. With plenty of projection left, Cruz may be included as a secondary piece in a larger package, especially to lure an established Major Leaguer who can impact the Padres’ 2025 postseason prospects.

Boston Bateman, LHP

Bateman is a towering lefty at 6’8” and already sits in the mid-90s with his fastball. His rawness means he’s farther away from big-league action but could entice rebuilding teams seeking upside. He’s a candidate to headline a deal for a quality mid-rotation starter or a high-leverage reliever.

Padres’ 2025 Deadline Needs

Despite several recent trades, the Padres have not fully filled holes that persist:

Bullpen firepower: Injury and inconsistency have exposed the relief corps, making back-end arms a priority.

Top-of-rotation starter: While depth exists, health and reliability remain concerns heading toward a playoff run.

Impact bat, preferably outfield or DH: The offense needs another power threat, especially with streaky performances from current regulars.

Who Could These Prospects Net?

Felix Bautista, RHP, Orioles

Bautista, one of the game’s most dominant closers, is reportedly on the Padres’ radar. The price would be steep, likely requiring at least one of De Vries or Mayfield, and possibly a secondary prospect. Bautista would immediately form a terrifying back-end tandem with current Padres setup men, transforming the bullpen for the stretch run.

Brent Rooker, OF, Athletics

Rooker’s 39 home runs and 112 RBI in 2024 have made him a coveted slugger, particularly for teams seeking cost-controlled power bats. His contract status and team control through 2027 fit perfectly for a win-now club like the Padres, but acquiring him will mean including at least one current Top-5 prospect in the offer.

With the Padres locked in a competitive NL West race and battling for postseason relevance, the lure of another deep run will be tempting enough for A.J. Preller’s front office to entertain serious offers involving even their brightest young stars. The market is competitive, sellers know how to extract maximum value, and premium talent will command premium returns.

Trading from the farm for October-ready reinforcements is a high-stakes but familiar playbook in San Diego. If the right opportunity arises, expect bold moves—because the Padres know as well as anyone that their golden window doesn’t stay open forever.