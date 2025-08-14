Dalton Knecht’s Summer League struggles may have raised eyebrows among fans, but within NBA circles, the sentiment appears far less dramatic. According to league evaluators, the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t rushing to hit the panic button on the 24-year-old wing, and his future with the team could still be promising if he makes the right adjustments heading into the 2025–26 season.

While the sample size in Las Vegas was small, Knecht’s shooting woes and inconsistent defensive impact were hard to ignore for casual viewers. Still, sources close to the situation suggest that summer league performance, especially for a second-year player, often isn’t the definitive gauge of future contributions. Many front offices view it as an experimental environment, where players work on new skills or roles rather than focusing solely on winning games. For Knecht, that meant taking on responsibilities outside his typical comfort zone, which may have contributed to his uneven production.

The Lakers, who are operating under championship expectations, understand that development is rarely linear. With LeBron James continuing to lead the way and Anthony Davis anchoring the defense, the team’s supporting cast must find ways to complement their stars. Knecht’s elite catch-and-shoot potential remains a skill set the Lakers value highly, especially alongside primary creators like Austin Reaves. The challenge, however, is ensuring that his defense and decision-making are strong enough to earn consistent minutes in head coach JJ Redick’s rotation.

The addition of veteran wings such as Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia this offseason signals that the Lakers are preparing for depth and defensive reliability on the perimeter. For Knecht, that makes training camp a crucial proving ground. His ability to buy into the team’s defensive schemes, maintain high shooting efficiency, and make quick, smart reads on the floor could be the difference between a secure rotation spot and another season on the fringe.

Article Continues Below

One encouraging sign for Knecht is the internal confidence that he can rebound from a shaky summer. NBA evaluators reportedly see value in his size, shooting stroke, and ability to space the floor—traits that tend to translate when paired with elite playmakers. If he can clean up lapses on defense and improve his physical presence in matchups, the Lakers could find themselves with a reliable two-way contributor by midseason.

It’s also worth noting that the front office has not indicated any urgent plans to move Knecht, despite speculation about his fit. With the Lakers’ roster already tight against the salary cap, younger players on cost-controlled contracts like Knecht are valuable assets, especially if they can contribute in playoff rotations. That means the team has every reason to see if he can progress before exploring trade scenarios.

The road ahead will require discipline and focus. Training camp starts September 29, giving Knecht a limited window to show he belongs in the conversation for meaningful minutes. The Lakers’ veteran core is chasing another deep playoff run, and any player who proves they can help achieve that goal will get opportunities, summer league results aside.

In other words, Dalton Knecht’s NBA story is far from written. For now, the Lakers and league evaluators seem willing to look past a rough July, focusing instead on whether the young wing can turn potential into production when it matters most.