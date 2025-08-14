George Springer has played a key role in the Toronto Blue Jays’ success this season. Springer and the Blue Jays caught fire at the end of June and quickly overtook the New York Yankees for the division lead. Unfortunately, Toronto lost Springer to a concussion when a 96 mph sinker got away from Baltimore Orioles’ rookie Kade Strowd on July 28.

The pitch ran up and in, ricochetting off Springer’s shoulder and making contact with his batting helmet. The four-time All-Star was placed on the seven-day IL with a head injury. On Wednesday, a little over two weeks after the incident, Springer cleared the concussion protocol. It’s the first step in his eventual return to the lineup. He’ll begin a rehab assignment soon, which will likely include multiple games.

“I had days where I felt good, had days where I didn't… And I think probably three or four days ago, I had my first great day,” Springer noted, per Shi Davidi of SportsNet.

“For me, it's about small victories and over the last three or four days, I feel like I had a lot of small victories and had another one today. I get to go and start the process. And we'll see what happens,” he added.

George Springer completes the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have been one of the fun surprises of 2025. After a losing season last year nearly caused the team to sell off parts of its talented core, Toronto has rebounded.

A dominant four-game sweep of the Yankees at the beginning of July ushered the Blue Jays into first place in the AL East. From June 29 through July 28 Toronto went 19-6 and built a 5.5-game division lead. However, since Springer’s injury, the team is just 7-7. While the Blue Jays still hold a 4.5-game advantage over the second-place Boston Red Sox, it’s clear the team misses the 12th-year veteran.

Springer is putting together a strong season with Toronto. He’s slashing .291/.383/.506 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI and 66 runs scored in 101 games.

But the former World Series MVP was even more dominant during the Blue Jays’ July run. In the 25 games prior to his injury, Springer was hitting .351 with a 1.047 OPS. He had seven home runs, 17 RBI and 24 runs scored in that span. Toronto figures to be a difficult out down the stretch if that version of Springer returns to the lineup.