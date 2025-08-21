The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to avenge last year's Super Bowl loss. Patrick Mahomes, for one, enters the season after making key improvements to his game. His head coach, Andy Reid, will have one more chance to see his players in action before the start of the regular season. However, Mike Edwards and others will miss the preseason finale against the Chicago Bears.

Reid spoke with reporters on Wednesday on the status of his roster before the game. The Chiefs will play their starters in the finale after questions about their availability. However, he ruled out seven players from the game due to injury. Edwards, Jack Cochrane, Jake Briningstool, Ethan Driskell, Nazeeh Johnson, Omarr Norman-Lott, and Jaylen Royals are out.

Reid being without so many players makes cutting down his roster more difficult. Teams around the league have to go from 90-player rosters all the way down to 53. Unfortunately for those seven, they won't have any more opportunities to prove that they deserve a spot on the roster. However, Reid and his coaching staff have their eyes on certain position battles on the team.

The Chiefs open up their season on September 5 in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers. Because there is so much time between the preseason finale and Week 1, Reid wants to play his starters.

“There’s just a little bit longer wait here in between this game and the next game, and so I just think I’d rather give the guys a little bit more time in this game,” he said. “The timing keeps a little closer to when we get to our game.”

Reid and Kansas City will also get a look at Caleb Williams and the Bears ahead of a big season for Chicago. However, Reid is not going to let injuries stand in his way of making his roster as good as possible as his team tries to win another Super Bowl.