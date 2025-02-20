The 2025 season will be about youth and figuring out who is a long-term piece for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Jordan Walker is one of the main names that sticks out. A former top prospect for the Cardinals, Walker has his goals set high for his major league career.

“I have dreams about All-Star Games, the World Series and about being a Hall of Famer,” Jordan Walker said, via John Denton of MLB.com. “This right here is not the stuff you dream about — being in the hot sun at 7 a.m. and putting in work. But this is what I need to achieve all my dreams. I just want to take everything step by step and continue to dream about those kinds of things.”

Walker broke camp with the Cardinals in 2023, but in part due to defensive struggles, got sent down. He struggled early on in 2024 as well and got demoted to Triple-A as well. Walker spoke on his struggles, saying that perhaps his problem is that he wants everything to click right away.

“That can be my problem sometimes — that I want it all to happen right away,” Walker said, via Denton. “Honestly, I don't think about my age that much, but I still want to be great and great in comparison to all other Major Leaguers. … Maybe I think about it too much and that might be too extreme, but who knows? But I know I still have that desire to be great.”

There is no doubting Walker's upside, as he has the ability to hit the ball very hard. It will be about limiting the swings and misses at the plate when it comes to maximizing his offensive production. He will also have to solidify a home defensively, an area that has been a struggle. Currently, Walker is slated to be in the outfield, especially with Nolan Arenado still on the team, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in what should be his first full season.