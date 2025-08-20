Alabama A&M University welcomed its largest freshman class in years with 2,157 first-time freshmen. What makes this extraordinary class even more special is that forty-two percent of Alabama A&M freshmen are male students.

Since the mid-1990s, women have consistently surpassed men in college enrollment nationwide, with the difference being significantly greater among Black students. In 1976, 38 percent of HBCU students were Black men; now, that number is just 26 percent. It is an outstanding achievement for Alabama A&M to attract such a significant number of male students, the majority of whom are Black, in this atmosphere.

Black males encounter cultural, social, and financial obstacles to higher education, such as early discouragement about academic ability and rising college expenses, according to national data. By providing mentoring, scholarships, and culturally appropriate support networks, some HBCUs are attempting to reverse the trend. The outcomes this fall show that Alabama A&M's methods are having an impact.

With students coming from 40 states and five countries, the Class of 2029 is a diverse group in terms of geography and culture. Sixty percent of freshmen will reside on campus, which is twice as many as the national average for colleges and universities. According to university administrators, this fosters closer ties between students and the kind of lively campus atmosphere that HBCUs have long been known for.

Over the last few months Black male enrollment has been a hot topic at HBCUs. The sudden interest in Black male enrollment at HBCUs came about after social media learned some interesting enrollment statistics at Howard University. At Howard, women comprise 75% of the student body, with males making up the remaining percentage. Of that number, only 19 percent are Black men. Hopefully what has been done at Alabama A&M can encourage future growth at schools like Howard.

The increase in enrollment sets the tone for the month-long Bulldog Welcome Experience, which is the highlight of Alabama A&M's 150th anniversary celebrations. The program, which goes until September 12, features leadership sessions, orientation workshops, and exciting activities like the Louis Crews Classic football game, talent showcases, and the NPHC Yard Show.

The accomplishment of Alabama A&M's freshmen class, especially the enrollment of Black males, represents a positive step as the university begins this landmark year. Alabama A&M demonstrates what it takes to succeed during a time when HBCUs are being challenged to close opportunity gaps.