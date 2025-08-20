A man is at home recovering after being shot at a Texas Southern University fraternity party. According to the Houston Police Department, several uninvited guests arrived at the party, which led to a fight between the hosts of the party and the guests. It has yet to be revealed which fraternity was hosting the party.

The shooting happened a little after 2:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Wheeler near Scott Street. The victim asked the guests to leave, but they refused, which led to a fight in the middle of the street. According to the Houston Police Department, at some point during the fight, one of the uninvited guests went to their car and shot in the direction of the brawl, hitting the victim in the leg. The suspect is still at large.

After receiving medical attention in the hospital, the victim was discharged later that morning. He told Eyewitness News' Brianna Willis that he wishes he hadn't been hurt, but he was attempting to break up the fight before he got hurt, he said in an interview with ABC13.

This is the second shooting over the last month that has occurred at a fraternity party. Last month two men were killed at a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. event in Atlanta. 23-year-old Justin Minnitee and 33-year-old Andrew Pearson died following a heated argument that escalated into gunfire. Pearson was a Savannah State alumnus and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi; Minnitee was not affiliated with the fraternity.

According to reports, Pearson was attempting to defuse the situation and was not involved in the altercation. Two more people went to the hospital after sustaining injuries. One had a graze wound from gunfire, while the other sought treatment for other injuries.

As the investigation develops, the Houston Police Department stated that they are working to identify the suspects in this case.