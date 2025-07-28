The St. Louis Cardinals have received a much-needed boost in the form of a promising injury update regarding outfielder Lars Nootbaar, and it couldn’t come at a more pivotal time. With the club fighting to stay afloat in the tight NL Central race, manager Oliver Marmol provided a key development that could shift the trajectory of their season.

The skipper's comments were shared following Sunday's 9-2 loss to the San Diego Padres, offering clarity on Nootbaar's status after he was sidelined on July 12th due to a left costochondral sprain — a painful rib cartilage injury that occurred mid-swing during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves. Following two weeks of rest and limited activity, Nootbaar is now cleared to begin his rehab assignment.

MLB’s John Denton took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and released the following statement on the platform regarding the health of the Cardinals center fielder.

“#STLCards LF Lars Nootbaar (ribs) will start his Minor League rehab assignment on Wednesday, manager Oliver Marmol said. He will report to Double-A Springfield (Mo.) — where Nolan Gorman will be as well.”

This rehab assignment marks Nootbaar's first return to the field since landing on the injured list on July 13th, just before the All-Star break. Initially limited to tee work, his inability to swing pain-free had delayed progress. As of Monday, Nootbaar has now been cleared for a full Minor League rehab stint, which will take place with the Springfield Cardinals starting Wednesday.

The significance of Nootbaar’s return extends beyond the numbers. In 85 games this season, the outfielder has slashed .227/.332/.381 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs — contributions that the Cardinals lineup has sorely missed amid an overall offensive slump. His defensive presence and ability to reach base consistently provide much-needed stability, especially as the team sits at 54-53, clinging to playoff hope in a deadlocked NL Central divisional race.

Moreover, his presence in Springfield news also coincides with Nolan Gorman's rehab assignment Tuesday, a strategic move by the organization to ease two crucial pieces back into action. Their combined return could be instrumental as the team approaches the upcoming MLB trade deadline — lessening the urgency to seek outfield reinforcements and improving the team’s flexibility.

Given the usual rehab window of three to seven games, Nootbaar is on track to rejoin the club in early August. If his recovery goes smoothly, his return during that span feels both realistic and vital as the team tries to rebound from a 3-7 stretch over its last 10 games.

Fan enthusiasm for Nootbaar remains strong, fueled by his energy, on-base skills, and defensive reliability. However, durability continues to be a concern, as he’s now missed significant time in two separate stints this season alone.

Still, with this latest injury update, St. Louis may finally be turning a corner in what’s been an injury-riddled campaign. All eyes will be on Springfield this week.