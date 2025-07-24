As the MLB trade deadline approaches, the St. Louis Cardinals are facing tough decisions about their roster. But rather than making splashy additions, the team seems more focused on subtraction — a strategy now influenced by the health of two key left-handed bats: second baseman Nolan Gorman and outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Cardinals are hopeful that both Gorman and Nootbaar can begin rehab assignments as early as next week. While this is encouraging news, there’s still caution surrounding both players.

Gorman, who has been sidelined since July 13 with lower back inflammation, received an injection earlier this week and has begun ramping up baseball activity. The back issue has lingered over the past few seasons, and manager Oliver Marmol didn’t shy away from acknowledging its recurrence.

“I’ve had to answer that question every year he’s been with us,” Marmol told reporters. “It flares up every year at some point, and it’s just part of it.”

Despite the concern, Gorman remains confident he’ll return strong.

What will the Cardinals' plan be at the deadline with the piling up of injuries?

“It’s not ideal, but it is what it is for now,” Gorman said. “I’ll get it better and come back stronger… It’s just inflammation. That’s the issue right now, and once that’s gone, I’m sure I’ll feel just fine.”

The injury is particularly disappointing for Gorman, who grew up in Phoenix and had family and friends ready to see him play at Chase Field last weekend. Still, he’s prioritizing long-term health over a short-term appearance.

“This is my job,” Gorman said. “It’s my career, so I have to do what’s best to be able to play this for a long time.”

While Gorman seems to be trending upward, the same can’t quite be said for Nootbaar. The outfielder has been battling a left costochondral sprain — an injury involving inflammation or separation of the cartilage connecting the ribs to the sternum — and is still unable to swing without pain.

John Denton of MLB.com reported that Nootbaar’s recovery has stalled, and there is currently no clear timetable for his return. The Cardinals had initially hoped rest and rehab would resolve the issue, but progress has been slow.

Given their uncertain injury status, neither Gorman nor Nootbaar is expected to be moved at the deadline, even if interest existed. Instead, the Cardinals will likely keep both players in St. Louis, with hopes they can rejoin the lineup and contribute down the stretch.

With the recent returns of Jordan Walker and Nolan Arenado, St. Louis is trying to stabilize its lineup. But if they want to turn their season around, getting Gorman and Nootbaar healthy — and keeping them that way — will be just as important as any trade they might make.