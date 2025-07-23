The St. Louis Cardinals’ latest loss wasn’t just painful—it was downright embarrassing. Manager Oliver Marmol didn’t hold back after his club was shut out 6-0 by the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, closing out a disappointing series in Denver. The blunt assessment spread quickly after MLB’s John Denton took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted what Marmol said in his postgame remarks.

“Worst game we played all year”

The Cardinals were outplayed from start to finish at Coors Field, ending the night with just five hits and no answers against a team with the worst record in baseball. The Rockies vs. Cardinals series loss is particularly stinging given that Colorado hadn’t pitched a shutout all season—until now.

After dropping two of three to a struggling Rockies squad, the Cardinals playoff hopes have taken another hit. St. Louis had a chance to climb back into the NL Wild Card mix, but instead lost ground with an uninspired performance in the series finale. The team is now 52-51, fourth in the NL Central and trailing the San Diego Padres by 3.5 games for the final Wild Card spot.

Starter Andre Pallante allowed four runs in the second inning alone, giving up five straight singles before being tagged for a fifth-inning RBI double. Ezequiel Tovar’s eighth-inning solo shot sealed the Cardinals’ fate, while the offense never recovered. This performance snapped a streak of 11 straight games at Coors Field where St. Louis had scored at least four runs.

The loss comes at a pivotal time, with the MLB trade deadline just a week away. St. Louis now faces a defining four-game series against the Padres—currently holding the third Wild Card spot. What happens in that stretch could determine whether the Cardinals buy or sell.

The decision is complicated, but Marmol’s blunt frustration might reflect deeper issues. Fan reaction online was swift, with many questioning leadership, direction, and the front office’s readiness to pivot. The Cardinals are just 5-10 in their last 15 games, and Wednesday’s collapse changed the tone entirely.

Whether the club rebounds at home or spirals further, one thing is clear — the next seven days could shape the Cardinals' 2025 season and their future.