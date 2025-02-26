Nolan Arenado has once again proven his commitment to the St. Louis Cardinals, despite the ongoing trade rumors that have surrounded him all offseason.

Manager Oli Marmol shared that Arenado, along with four other veteran players, made the 3-hour trip to Tampa for a game against the New York Yankees, per John Denton. Arenado, specifically, didn’t want two consecutive days off and pushed to play in the game, showcasing his desire to remain fully engaged with the team.

The Cardinals’ front office has been open about exploring trades for Arenado. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak publicly acknowledged that the team considered moving their superstar third baseman. However, Arenado’s full no-trade clause limited their options, making a deal difficult.

The Boston Red Sox were once a potential landing spot, but after signing Alex Bregman, they moved on. Arenado also shut down a potential deal with the Houston Astros, reinforcing his control over his future. Despite the Cardinals’ willingness to trade him, Arenado has remained professional, continuing to lead and focus on his game.

His commitment to St. Louis isn’t new. Although the Cardinals were eliminated early in both 2021 and 2022, Arenado never exercised his opt-out clauses. After a stellar 2022 season, he could have landed a bigger contract elsewhere, but he chose to stay. Even after two straight seasons without a playoff appearance, he hasn’t shown a strong desire to leave.

Though the Cardinals have had an offseason filled with uncertainty, Arenado’s decision to push for playing time in spring training speaks volumes. Even with Mozeliak exploring trade options, his leadership and dedication remain strong. The team may have entertained the idea of moving him but Arenado’s commitment to St. Louis is still there.

With the trade talks cooling for now, Arenado continues to show he’s all in. Maybe he wants to stay in St. Louis, maybe not, only time will tell.