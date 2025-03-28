The St. Louis Cardinals opened their 2025 campaign with a 5-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Nolan Arenado provided the cherry on top for the Cardinals, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give his team a two-run lead that they would not relinquish. And after his blast, Arenado earned himself a curtain call from the St. Louis faithful.

It was a trying offseason for Arenado, as he found himself constantly involved in trade rumors, and at one point, he even turned down a deal that would have sent him to the Houston Astros. After all of that, he ended up staying put, and his heroic efforts earned him a warm reaction from Cardinals fans. After the game, Arenado kept it real when discussing what the home run meant to him.

“I wasn't expecting the curtain call,” Arenado said after the game. “I'm actually surprised I got it. I don't think I got one last year … The way they cheered for me, it meant a lot to me and it got me motivated, and I was just fortunate to give them something to cheer about again. Usually, they don't do curtain calls if you hit one homer, but it was a big homer.”

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals looking to put together bounce back campaign in 2025

Arenado took a big step back in 2024 with the Cardinals, posting a .272 batting average while hitting 16 home runs and driving in 71 runs over 152 games of action. Those certainly aren't numbers to scoff at, but considering the level at which Arenado had produced in prior seasons, such as in 2022, when he hit .293 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs, it was a notable drop in production.

It's only one game, but Arenado's 2025 campaign is off to a solid start, and if he can turn back the clock this season, St. Louis could end up surprising fans. For now, they will focus on continuing to ride the momentum from their season-opening win, as they will look to stay in the win column when they return to action on Saturday afternoon against the Twins.