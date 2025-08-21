The Miami Heat surprised their fanbase with their latest trade. Following a letdown season, the team dealt Haywood Highsmith and an unprotected 2032 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in a salary dump. Miami received a protected 2026 second-rounder that will not convey.

While the move brought the Heat below the luxury tax, many questioned whether they could have held out for a better deal for Highsmith. However, positioned as the NBA's only team with cap space, the Nets issued Miami an ultimatum during negotiations, according to Ethan J. Skolnick of 5 Reasons Sports.

“And then the Nets came back to the Heat and said they had other plans if the Heat didn't take a deal now. So the Heat chose to get it done, including the second-round pick and starting fresh — not taking the risk that they wouldn't be able to move Highsmith prior to the February trade deadline.”

The Nets had more than $20 million in cap space before the trade, positioning them as the premier dumping ground for unwanted contracts. Their deal for Highsmith, who is on a $5.9 million expiring contract, marks their third salary dump of the summer.

Brooklyn recently acquired Terance Mann and Michael Porter Jr. from the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets, respectively.

Nets played hardball with Heat during Haywood Highsmith trade negotiations

Highsmith (28) now enters the mix as the second-oldest player on the rebuilding Nets' roster. The former Division II prospect was a significant success story in Miami, carving out a consistent role on a team that went to the finals.

Highsmith made 194 appearances with 79 starts over the last three seasons, averaging 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 37.8 percent from three. He made a noticeable defensive impact, although he took a step back last season while battling injury.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery for a torn meniscus on Aug. 8 and will be sidelined through training camp and the preseason. Should he perform well upon his return, he could be on the trade block again ahead of the deadline.

Meanwhile, the Heat have one standard roster spot left to fill after signing Dru Smith to a three-year, $7.9 million contract. They are $1.84 million below the luxury tax.