After a disastrous 3-14 campaign in 2024, patience across Northeast Ohio for their Cleveland Browns is running thin. Ownership, the front office, and the coaching staff all know that another lost year could lead to sweeping changes. Training camp has offered flashes of hope, but also underscored a harsh truth. This roster still has holes, and time is running out to fix them. For a team trying to shed last season's nightmare, one last-minute trade could go a long way toward stabilizing the future.

The Browns’ Preseason So Far

Owner Jimmy Haslam has urged patience, insisting he’ll give his coach-GM tandem time to rebound from last year’s 3-14 debacle. Still, he’s made it clear that 2025 must bring tangible progress. For the Browns, that doesn’t just mean being more competitive on Sundays. More importantly, it means finally finding stability and a long-term solution at quarterback.

That search took another twist this past week when Cleveland brought in its sixth signal-caller, Tyler Huntley. The move all but guarantees some tough roster cuts are coming. However, it’s also a telling sign: franchises with a ‘win-now' mindset don’t cycle through quarterbacks like lottery tickets. As things stand, the Browns appear destined to open the season near the bottom once again. That would repeat a familiar cycle of uncertainty, inconsistency, and a front office that looks more reactive than deliberate.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the last-minute trade that the Cleveland Browns must make before Week 1 of 2025 NFL season.

The Case for a Last-Minute Trade

If the Browns want to enter Week 1 with a cleaner outlook and fewer distractions, the most logical path forward is to cut through the logjam under center. Carrying four quarterbacks may sound like insurance. That said, it’s more of a liability. Reps get diluted, leadership becomes muddled, and the franchise never develops a clear identity. That’s why Cleveland needs to act decisively before the season kicks off.

There’s no denying that Kenny Pickett’s arrival in Cleveland earlier this offseason sparked curiosity. Acquired from Pittsburgh for a fifth-round pick and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the move seemed like a calculated gamble. Maybe a change of scenery could salvage the career of a once highly touted first-rounder. After an injury-marred training camp and inconsistent play when healthy, though, the gamble looks more like a miscalculation.

The Trade That Makes Too Much Sense

Cleveland Browns: QB Kenny Pickett to Minnesota Vikings for a late 2026 draft pick

This is the kind of low-risk, high-reward move the Browns need to make. They do not really need to add talent, but to restore clarity. Pickett’s presence has become redundant in a quarterback room overflowing with uncertainty. This is especially true after how Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have played so far this preseason. Shipping someone like Pickett to Minnesota not only lightens the load in Cleveland but also brings back a future draft asset, even if it’s just a fifth or sixth-round pick in 2026.

From Minnesota’s (or any other team's for that matter) perspective, this is a practical insurance policy. Right now, the Vikings are committed to youngster JJ McCarthy, but it’s reckless to pin the entire season on an untested passer. Pickett, despite his struggles, owns a respectable 15-10 career record as a starter. His experience could prove invaluable if McCarthy falters or suffers an injury. For the cost of a late-round pick, Minnesota would be buying stability at the most important position.

Article Continues Below

Why the Browns Need to Move On

The Browns can ill afford to keep dragging the quarterback question into the regular season. Every snap matters, and allocating valuable practice time to a fourth-stringer who may never see the field is organizational malpractice. Yes, Cleveland might carry four quarterbacks on the final roster, but practicality says otherwise. This is a team desperate for cohesion, and cleaning up the depth chart sends a message: no more half-measures, no more confusion.

Trading Pickett also allows the Browns to save face. Rather than doubling down on a failed experiment, they can pivot quickly and recoup value. A fifth or sixth-round pick may not sound like much, but it’s a chance to add depth or take a flier on a developmental prospect in 2026. More importantly, it signals that Cleveland is willing to make tough decisions for the sake of the bigger picture.

A Turning Point for the Franchise

If Cleveland truly wants to embody Haslam’s demand for marked improvement, the solution starts with clarity at quarterback. Huntley’s signing already proved the team is still searching for answers. Keeping Pickett around, especially given his shaky camp, only clouds the situation further. Trading him before Week 1 would be less about Pickett himself and more about sending a message. The Browns are no longer content with chaos.

The NFL is a league where identity matters. Right now, the Browns don’t have one. Are they a rebuilding team? A contender waiting for stability at quarterback? Or just another franchise spinning its wheels? Making this trade may not solve everything, but it’s a step toward answering those questions. It’s a step toward showing fans that the organization has a plan, even if it’s imperfect.

Looking Ahead

More than anything, the Browns need direction. By trading Kenny Pickett, they’d be removing an obstacle rather than adding one, and that in itself could make all the difference. The deal is modest, but in Cleveland, modest steps forward are better than standing still. If the Browns want to avoid opening 2025 with the same dysfunction that sank 2024, they need to act quickly. One last-minute trade could be the difference between another wasted season and a foundation for future growth.