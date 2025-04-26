The St. Louis Cardinals and manager Oliver Marmol win games and silence rumors in the early part of the season. Nolan Arenado provided the heroics on Saturday, taking Brewers closer Trevor Megill deep to win the game 6-5.

The exciting win has Cardinals fans celebrating as their team secured an important series win over the defending National League Central Division champions. Arenado's heroics turned what could have been an ugly loss into an exciting win after Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley allowed a game-tying two-run homer to the Brewers' Jackson Chourio in the top of the ninth inning.

After the team officially saw an era end with the loss of Paul Goldschmidt this offseason, St. Louis needed a shot in the arm. Arenado's big swing on Saturday could be the start of an upswing for the team moving forward. If nothing else, it got their fans pumped up after taking down a division rival.

The win is the second straight over the Brewers for Arenado and St. Louis. They will look to complete the series sweep on Sunday and leapfrog Milwaukee in the standings.

Nolan Arenado showing signs of improvement for the Cardinals

Most importantly, though, Nolan Arenado seems ready to step up in Goldschmidt's absence. The first baseman was the face of the team for the majority of his career before moving on this offseason.

Cardinals fans hope that Arenado can step up after having a disappointing 2024 and continue to represent the team at the highest level, especially after Arenado rejected a traded to the Houston Astros this past offseason. Coming into this game, Arenado's numbers were improved from '24 but still down from his career averages.

After ending a five-game losing streak on Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals have won three of four games. Hopefully, they can continue to build on the momentum from Arenado's heroics.