At the moment, the Big Ten holds NCAA football's top prize: the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy. The golden piece of hardware resides in Columbus, Ohio, home of the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes won the CFP's first 12-team playoff in January, defeating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to capture the title. They also won the very first CFP, the original four-team version, by defeating Alabama and Oregon. Now, Ohio State's conference is looking for a way to expand the College Football Playoff to either 24 or 28 teams, according to college football insider Pete Thamel on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sources: The Big Ten has begun populating an expanded College Football Playoff idea, which could include 24 or 28 teams,” reported Thamel on Saturday. “Just an idea at this point.”

It's certainly an intriguing format to consider. After this season, a new format will need to be put in place. While many believe that the Playoff will go to 16 teams starting next year, staying at 12 or going to 20 or more teams is also a possibility. The first version of the 12-team format in 2024 was a smash hit. Ohio State used their first-round matchup at home to help them build momentum for their national title run. The top four seeds had byes, then proceeded to lose each of their quarterfinal matchups. It was the type of chaos that makes college football great. So, how would an even bigger field look? And would the NCAA allow it to happen as soon as next year?

Will the NCAA allow the College Football Playoff to expand once again?

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the first half of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025.
Mandatory Credit: © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's say that the current top 12 in the AP poll are the 12 teams in this year's CFP. Highly unlikely since there are no Group of Six teams in that ranking, but let's take a look anyways. Eight teams from last year's field would make it again this season, led by Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Clemson and Georgia. Four of those five teams are either from the Big Ten or SEC.

So, fans and analysts can see why the Big Ten would like an expanded College Football Playoff. In just this first top 12, they would place three of their powerhouses (Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon) in the field, along with 12th-ranked Illinois. The SEC would send four teams as well, in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Is it possible that come 2026, we will see a 24-team CFP? If the Big Ten (and SEC) have their way, a bigger field will likely come to pass.

More NCAA Football News
Alabama football 5-star safety Jireh Edwards shuts down recruitment, confirming his loyalty to the Crimson Tide.
Alabama football’s 5-star safety shuts down recruitmentYasmin Edañol ·
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) tries to avoid the tackle of Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Philip Blidi (96) during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Texas A&M football’s Marcel Reed tells story of relationship with Johnny ManzielTroy Finnegan ·
Michigan Wolverines special teams coordinator Chris Partridge looks on during the spring football game at Michigan Stadium.
Disgraced Michigan assistant releases statement after exoneration in sign-stealing scandalSteve Silverman ·
Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) stands with Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb during A-Day drills at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama OC Ryan Grubb gives major Keelon Russell endorsement during fall campRichard Pereira ·
Former North Carolina Tar Heels great Lawrence Taylor with head football coach Bill Bellichick together during a time out in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center.
North Carolina Tar Heels’ Bill Belichick lands 4-star recruit over Michigan, ColoradoRichard Pereira ·
Head coach Brent Venables runs drills during football practice for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Brent Venables breaks silence on John Mateer Venmo gambling situationJake Faigus ·