At the moment, the Big Ten holds NCAA football's top prize: the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy. The golden piece of hardware resides in Columbus, Ohio, home of the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes won the CFP's first 12-team playoff in January, defeating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame to capture the title. They also won the very first CFP, the original four-team version, by defeating Alabama and Oregon. Now, Ohio State's conference is looking for a way to expand the College Football Playoff to either 24 or 28 teams, according to college football insider Pete Thamel on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sources: The Big Ten has begun populating an expanded College Football Playoff idea, which could include 24 or 28 teams,” reported Thamel on Saturday. “Just an idea at this point.”

It's certainly an intriguing format to consider. After this season, a new format will need to be put in place. While many believe that the Playoff will go to 16 teams starting next year, staying at 12 or going to 20 or more teams is also a possibility. The first version of the 12-team format in 2024 was a smash hit. Ohio State used their first-round matchup at home to help them build momentum for their national title run. The top four seeds had byes, then proceeded to lose each of their quarterfinal matchups. It was the type of chaos that makes college football great. So, how would an even bigger field look? And would the NCAA allow it to happen as soon as next year?

Will the NCAA allow the College Football Playoff to expand once again?

Let's say that the current top 12 in the AP poll are the 12 teams in this year's CFP. Highly unlikely since there are no Group of Six teams in that ranking, but let's take a look anyways. Eight teams from last year's field would make it again this season, led by Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Clemson and Georgia. Four of those five teams are either from the Big Ten or SEC.

So, fans and analysts can see why the Big Ten would like an expanded College Football Playoff. In just this first top 12, they would place three of their powerhouses (Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon) in the field, along with 12th-ranked Illinois. The SEC would send four teams as well, in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Is it possible that come 2026, we will see a 24-team CFP? If the Big Ten (and SEC) have their way, a bigger field will likely come to pass.