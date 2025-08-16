On Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx will face the New York Liberty, a potential precursor to the WNBA Finals.

The Lynx come in with the best record in the WNBA at 27-5.

For Coach Cheryl Reeve, this season holds more than just another championship. It turns out that Reeve may dye her hair pink if the Lynx hold on, per Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage.

All in homage to Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman and their StudBudz livestreams, where they don pink hair.

For Reeve, it all comes down to one thing.

“Championship,” she said ”There it is, I’ve never told them that. So let them know Cheryl said I’ll do whatever to my hair.”

The StudBudz phenomenon took over during All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. Reeve ended up joining in on the fun and she could join in again if all goes well.

“I have no been approached by the programmer of StudBudz, I’d probably have to put them with my agent because it would cost them if I was on that stream(laughing). I stand by the willingness to put some version of pink in my hair”

Since 2010, Reeve has been the head coach for the Lynx. Along the way, she has won four WNBA championships (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017).

Reeve is also a four time WNBA Coach of the Year (2011, 2016, 2020, and 2024).

In 2022, Reeve was also named President of Basketball Operations.

The relationship between Cheryl Reeve and the Lynx players

Throughout this time, Reeve has cultivated a strong culture amongst her players. She is very tough and demanding, but is able to balance a sense of flexibility.

Reeve is very direct and holds her players to high standards. Additionally, she expects her players to live up to a standard of excellence both on and off the court.

In turn, the players have reciprocated. That mutual deep abiding love explains why the Lynx are on top.

More Minnesota Lynx News
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles against the Las Vegas Aces during the first quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier responds to being rated 98 overall in NBA 2K26Malik Brown ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shoots against the Phoenix Mercury in the first quarter at Target Center.
Lynx star Napheesa Collier receives crucial injury updateJoey Mistretta ·
Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson Lead WNBA Ratings in NBA 2K26
Napheesa Collier, A’ja Wilson Lead WNBA Ratings in NBA 2K26Massimo Marchiano ·
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve looks on in the third quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Lynx make roster move before Liberty clashAlex House ·
New York Liberty guard Jaylyn Sherrod (0) reacts after the Atlanta Dream call a timeout in the third quarter at Barclays Center.
Jaylyn Sherrod tells story of signing with Lynx after Liberty releaseZachary Draves ·
Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) and guard Kayla McBride (21) react during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center.
Minnesota Lynx officially clinches WNBA playoffs spot after Fever-WingsMiguel La Torre ·