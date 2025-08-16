On Saturday, the Minnesota Lynx will face the New York Liberty, a potential precursor to the WNBA Finals.

The Lynx come in with the best record in the WNBA at 27-5.

For Coach Cheryl Reeve, this season holds more than just another championship. It turns out that Reeve may dye her hair pink if the Lynx hold on, per Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage.

All in homage to Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman and their StudBudz livestreams, where they don pink hair.

For Reeve, it all comes down to one thing.

“Championship,” she said ”There it is, I’ve never told them that. So let them know Cheryl said I’ll do whatever to my hair.”

Cheryl Reeve on what needs to happen to dye her hair pink “Championship, there it is, they don’t even know that, I’ve never told them that. So let them know “Cheryl said I’ll do whatever to my hair” #lynxrecognize pic.twitter.com/0IZWBeqlLv — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) August 13, 2025

The StudBudz phenomenon took over during All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. Reeve ended up joining in on the fun and she could join in again if all goes well.

“I have no been approached by the programmer of StudBudz, I’d probably have to put them with my agent because it would cost them if I was on that stream(laughing). I stand by the willingness to put some version of pink in my hair”

Cheryl Reeve on a potential StudBudz live in which her hair gets died pink “I have no been approached by the programmer of StudBudz, I’d probably have to put them with my agent because it would cost them if I was on that stream(laughing). I stand by the willingness to put some… pic.twitter.com/Tz6Bor86lY — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) August 14, 2025

Since 2010, Reeve has been the head coach for the Lynx. Along the way, she has won four WNBA championships (2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017).

Reeve is also a four time WNBA Coach of the Year (2011, 2016, 2020, and 2024).

In 2022, Reeve was also named President of Basketball Operations.

The relationship between Cheryl Reeve and the Lynx players

Throughout this time, Reeve has cultivated a strong culture amongst her players. She is very tough and demanding, but is able to balance a sense of flexibility.

Reeve is very direct and holds her players to high standards. Additionally, she expects her players to live up to a standard of excellence both on and off the court.

In turn, the players have reciprocated. That mutual deep abiding love explains why the Lynx are on top.