The NBA unveiled its full 2025-26 regular season schedule this past week, which included the slate for the third edition of the NBA Cup. The Orlando Magic, who reached the quarterfinals in last year’s tournament, will compete in East Group B alongside the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and Detroit Pistons.

The Magic impressed in the 2024 NBA Cup, finishing 3-1 in East Group A against the Charlotte Hornets, 76ers, Nets, and New York Knicks. Their run ended in a 114-109 loss to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in the quarterfinals, a game made more difficult by the absences of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who both missed the contest due to torn obliques. The inaugural Cup in 2023 was won by the Los Angeles Lakers, while the Bucks lifted the trophy last season.

Orlando enters this year’s tournament with a retooled roster and higher expectations. The front office made its boldest move in years, acquiring sharpshooter Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies to address its long-standing perimeter shooting issues. Veteran guard Tyus Jones was added to bolster playmaking and composure off the bench, while rookie guard Jase Richardson provides athleticism and depth. With a healthy Banchero and Wagner returning, the Magic project as one of the most dangerous teams in East Group B.

November 7: Magic vs. Celtics

The Magic’s NBA Cup campaign opens at the KIA Center against the Boston Celtics, a familiar foe from last spring’s first-round playoff series. Boston has undergone significant changes since that matchup. The franchise traded away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in cost-cutting moves and must now play without Jayson Tatum, who tore his Achilles during the second round of last season’s playoffs against the New York Knicks.

Despite Boston’s pedigree, Orlando has consistently proven to be a difficult matchup. Since Banchero’s rookie year in 2022-23, the Magic hold a 6-3 regular-season record against the Celtics. Boston has not won a regular-season game in Orlando since October 22, 2022.

The 2024 Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, will shoulder the load for Boston. He averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and five assists in two regular-season meetings with Orlando last year and elevated his play during the playoff series, averaging 23 points on 49.4% shooting and 44.4% from three.

Still, Orlando’s frontcourt size, versatile defense, and home-court advantage make them the favorite in this Cup opener.

Prediction: Magic defeat Celtics

November 17: Magic vs. Nets

Orlando’s second Cup game comes against the Brooklyn Nets, another opponent they faced last year. The Magic swept the season series in 2024-25, extending their winning streak against Brooklyn to six games dating back to February 2024.

Brooklyn continues to rebuild following the dismantling of the Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving era. This summer, the Nets traded Cam Johnson to Denver in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and made history by using all five of their first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, selecting Egor Demin, Nolan Traore, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, and Danny Wolf. With so many young guards added to the roster, Brooklyn is clearly prioritizing long-term development over immediate success.

Cam Thomas’ future also hangs over the franchise, as the restricted free agent has yet to agree to a new deal. Thomas was Brooklyn’s leading scorer last season at 24 points per game. Against Orlando, he averaged 24.5 points while hitting 50% of his threes on 12 attempts per game, showing his ability to get hot from the perimeter.

However, the combination of Bane and Jalen Suggs in Orlando’s backcourt should neutralize much of Brooklyn’s guard-heavy attack. The Magic’s superior depth and experience give them a strong edge.

Prediction: Magic defeat Nets

November 25: Magic at 76ers

The toughest test of the group stage may come on November 25, when the Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers on the road in a nationally streamed game on NBC Peacock. Philadelphia is coming off a 24-58 season that unraveled due to health issues for Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. The team used the No. 3 overall pick to select V.J. Edgecombe, but questions remain about whether Embiid and George can stay on the floor. George underwent surgery in July, leaving his timeline uncertain.

Orlando went 3-1 against the Sixers last season, taking advantage of Philadelphia’s injury woes. But since the 2022-23 season, the Sixers still hold a 7-4 edge over the Magic, with Embiid serving as the dominant factor. Across his last eight games against Orlando, the former MVP has averaged 32.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and four assists per game, shooting 50% from the field. His size and skill make him nearly unguardable, and his presence alone changes the dynamics of the matchup.

If Philadelphia enters at full strength, this game could swing either way. But given the Sixers’ track record of injuries, Orlando is likely to have the advantage.

Prediction: Magic defeat 76ers

November 28: Magic at Pistons

The Magic will close group play with a trip to face the Detroit Pistons, one of last season’s breakout teams. Detroit made one of the biggest turnarounds in the league, improving from 14-68 in 2022-23 to 44-38 in 2024-25, clinching its first playoff appearance since 2019. The Pistons nearly forced a Game 7 against the Knicks in the first round, falling just short in six games.

Orlando went 2-1 against Detroit last season and has a 10-3 record against the Pistons over the past several years. However, all three losses came on the road, a reminder that Detroit’s home-court advantage is real.

Cade Cunningham has been the key to Detroit’s success in this matchup. In two games against Orlando last season, he averaged 27 points, 10 assists, and 6.5 rebounds while hitting 46.2% of his threes. Over his career, Cunningham has struggled with efficiency against Orlando overall, shooting just 38.5% from the field across 10 games, but his playmaking and size make him a tough cover.

The Pistons mirror the Magic in defensive identity, relying on physicality and toughness. The rivalry has grown increasingly heated, with multiple on-court scuffles, including a dust-up last season between Isaiah Stewart and Wendell Carter Jr. With both teams climbing in the East, this Cup game could intensify the rivalry.

Prediction: Pistons defeat Magic

NBA Cup East Group B overall outlook

The Magic have drawn a favorable group in East Group B and are positioned to finish 3-1, just as they did a season ago. The biggest difference will be the presence of Banchero and Wagner, who missed last year’s knockout game, and the addition of Bane, who gives Orlando much-needed shooting to complement its defensive identity.

Advancing out of the group stage will also depend on point differential, a tiebreaker that proved decisive in previous tournaments. If Orlando can handle its business against Boston, Brooklyn, and Philadelphia, and keep things close in Detroit, they will be in strong position to reach the knockout stage once again. With their retooled roster and rising stars, the Magic enter the 2025 NBA Cup not just as participants but as legitimate contenders to make a deep run.