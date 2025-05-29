The St. Louis Cardinals are surprisingly playing very well this season. The one area that is standing out is their offense, which ranks top five in the National League in numerous categories.

The Cards' bats came out to play once again on Wednesday night, winning 6-4 against the Baltimore Orioles. Following the win, skipper Oli Marmol used one word to describe the way his team is swinging it right now.

“Relentless,” Marmol said.

The Cardinals are 18-5 in their last 23 contests and have won their last five games in comeback fashion. No one expected them to be this good, but Masyn Winn explained how they've increased their confidence over the months:

“I mean, we’re nice, man,” said Winn, referring to his team’s rugged lineup. “Coming out of Spring Training, we didn’t really know what we had, but this first third of the season, we showed that we rake as a squad, top to bottom, every day. We’re just good hitters and we compete every day.”

While the Cardinals' pitching hasn't been great, they're still in second in the National League Central with a 32-24 record. Miles Mikolas, who started on Wednesday, spoke on his squad's impressive play as of late:

“We’re playing good and I’ve been saying it for a couple of weeks now, but the boys are buzzing,” said Mikolas. “We’re having fun, we’re winning ballgames, we’re picking each other up and we’re playing good team baseball. Baseball can feel like an individual sport at times when you are leaning on a pitcher having a good game or leaning on a hitter that goes 4-for-4 with a big RBI game, but it’s a team sport and we’re playing really good team baseball right now.”

The Cardinals are exceeding expectations, but they will need to sustain this play throughout the summer if a spot in the playoffs is going to be a reality. Perhaps they will swing a trade deadline deal to get even better.