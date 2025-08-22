The Denver Nuggets enter NBA 2K26 as one of the most exciting teams in the Western Conference with a retooled roster featuring star power, depth, and versatile role players. But as has become a frustrating yearly trend, 2K’s player ratings don’t always reflect on-court production, value, or role. For Denver, five players in particular stand out as either grossly overrated or criminally underrated.

Here is a breakdown of where 2K completely missed the mark on the Nuggets’ roster.

Jamal Murray: Underrated at 86 OVR

Jamal Murray at an 86 overall is simply insulting. Murray has already proven himself as one of the premier playoff shot-creators in basketball. Last postseason, he put up clutch bucket after clutch bucket, including multiple game-winners that showcased his ability to take over when the Nuggets needed him most.

While his regular-season averages (around 21 points and six assists) don’t scream superstar, his impact goes far beyond the stat sheet. He spaces the floor with elite shooting (85 three-point rating feels fair), attacks the rim with creativity, and most importantly, plays his best basketball when it matters most.

Given that players like De’Aaron Fox, Jalen Brunson, and Kyrie Irving hover in the 88-90 range, Murray’s 86 makes no sense. He’s in that same tier, if not more impactful, when paired with Nikola Jokic. Murray deserves at least an 89 overall, if not a flat 90.

Aaron Gordon: Underrated at 82 OVR

Aaron Gordon has become the defensive engine and unsung hero of the Nuggets' success. His ability to guard all five positions, switch onto star wings, and provide high-flying finishing around Jokic makes him far more valuable than his 82 overall suggests. Meanwhile, his dunk rating is appropriately monstrous (94), but the balance of his profile is off. Gordon’s real value comes from being a lockdown defender who thrives in transition and cuts off Jokic’s passing.

He’s not just a role player. He’s a borderline All-Defense-caliber player. Realistically, Gordon should be at least an 85 overall, and his three-point shooting should be in the 72-74 range, not 86.

Christian Braun: Overrated at 81 OVR

Christian Braun was a breakout role player during Denver’s 2023 championship run and continued to show growth last year. However, 2K clearly jumped the gun by pushing him to an 81 overall.

Braun averaged just over 15 points per game last season, showing flashes as a slasher, defender, and transition finisher. But his outside shooting is still streaky despite the inflated 84 three-point rating. And while he plays with confidence, Braun has not proven he can handle a full-time starter role or create his own shot consistently.

An 81 puts him on par with legit starting-caliber wings around the league, which he simply isn’t yet. A more realistic number would be 77-78 overall, giving him room to grow without overhyping his impact.

Tim Hardaway Jr.: Underrated at 80 OVR

Tim Hardaway Jr., arriving in Denver via trade, gives the Nuggets a much-needed veteran scorer off the bench. Yet, 2K slapped him with a flat 80 overall, which doesn’t accurately reflect his offensive value.

Hardaway averaged 11.4 points per game last season for Dallas, with an efficient 36.8% from three on high volume. His 85 three-point rating is well-deserved, but the 80 overall rating underrates just how valuable he will be as Denver’s sixth man.

In 2K terms, Hardaway should be closer to an 83 overall, a proven microwave scorer who can swing a playoff game with a hot streak. His current rating undervalues his ability to change Denver’s offense when Murray or Jokic sits.

Bruce Brown: Underrated at 76 OVR

This might be the most egregious rating on the Nuggets’ roster. Bruce Brown, who returns to Denver after a stint with the Pelicans, is a proven playoff winner. His defensive versatility, hustle, and underrated playmaking were critical during Denver’s 2023 title run.

Yet somehow, 2K slapped him with just a 76 overall, placing him below fringe rotation players like Julian Strawther (76) and Kessler Edwards (75). That’s absurd.

Brown isn’t just a role player. He’s one of the best Swiss Army knife guards in the league. He can defend 1 through 3, knock down corner threes, run pick-and-rolls, and bring energy every single night. His rating should be no lower than an 80 and realistically closer to 82 given his championship pedigree.

Where 2K got it right for the Nuggets

To be fair, not every rating is out of whack. Nikola Jokic’s 98 overall is unquestionable. He’s the best player in basketball, and 2K finally gave the three-time NBA MVP the respect he deserves. Cameron Johnson at 83 overall feels accurate, as does Jonas Valanciunas at 81, given his interior scoring and rebounding.

But when you look at the way Denver’s supporting cast was graded, there’s a clear disconnect. Some of their young players were boosted too high (Braun), while proven veterans were dragged too low (Hardaway Jr., Brown).

The bigger problem with 2K’s ratings

The Nuggets are a prime example of how 2K struggles to evaluate players who thrive in non-box-score roles. Murray and Gordon’s two-way impact gets downplayed, while Braun’s energy boost gets overrated. Players like Brown, who make championship-level plays without gaudy numbers, get buried.

The result? A Nuggets roster that looks weaker on paper than it actually is. That matters in the game, where player ratings dictate rotations, online matchups, and fan perception. Denver should be viewed as a juggernaut, but these ratings leave it looking merely “good.”

If you’re playing 2K26, you’ll quickly notice the imbalance. Denver is still dangerous thanks to Jokic’s 98, but don’t be fooled. In real life, this team is far stronger than 2K wants you to believe.