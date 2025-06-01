The St. Louis Cardinals are putting one of their young stars on the injured list, and the team's manager has thoughts about it. Oliver Marmol thinks that the Redbirds will have outfielder Jordan Walker back in no time.

“I don't think it's going to be more than the 10 days,” Cardinals manager Marmol said, per ESPN. “We'll have him back pretty soon.”

Walker is dealing with wrist inflammation. He is now on the 10-day IL. It's unfortunate news for the Cardinals, as Walker is batting .333 over his last 12 games. In that span, he also has a home run and 10 runs batted in.

Walker had a great rookie season in 2023. He hit .276 that season for the Redbirds with 51 RBIs. Last year, he struggled with a .201 batting average.

To compensate for losing Walker, the Cardinals called up Ryan Vilade from Triple-A.

The Cardinals are one of the hottest teams in baseball

St. Louis has strung together a lot of wins in the last month, and Walker was one of the reasons why. The Cardinals surged to second place in the National League Central standings due to a strong May.

The loss of Walker definitely cools things down a bit for the team. Walker is considered one of the team's top offensive prospects. With Walker out, St. Louis will need to rely more on Victor Scott and others in the batting order.

Vilade could also be a solid addition. He has hit .280 with five home runs this season in the minor leagues.

The Redbirds are one of the most historic franchises in baseball, with 11 World Series titles. St. Louis hasn't been to the postseason in the last few years though. Their last appearance in the postseason was 2022, when they also last won the NL Central.

The Redbirds play the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 ET. St. Louis is 33-25 on the season.