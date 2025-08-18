The Boston Red Sox are in the thick of the Wild Card race at this time. Boston holds the top Wild Card spot in the American League, and they face fierce competition from the likes of the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees. Now, they are bolstering their lineup with the addition of former Washington Nationals infielder Nathaniel Lowe.

Lowe is currently finalizing a contract with Boston, as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. It is not clear what the terms of this deal are, though the deal is likely to be a contract through the end of the season. Lowe was a free agent after Washington designated the veteran slugger for assignment earlier this week.

This is a developing story. More to come.

