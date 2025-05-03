The St. Louis Cardinals are bringing in a new pitcher. St. Louis is recalling hurler Michael McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis, per The Athletic. The right-hander hasn't appeared in a Major League Baseball game this season.

To make room for the pitcher, St. Louis is optioning Roddery Munoz. Munoz had just joined the team from the same Memphis club, and is now headed back to the minors.

McGreevy found out about his promotion in some humorous circumstances.

“Michael McGreevy, who was called up today (Saturday), said he had just gotten out of the Marvel movie,Thunderbolts*, on Friday night when found out he was headed back to the big leagues. He went to Auto Zone Stadium and packed his stuff and drove up from Memphis this morning,” MLB.com's John Denton wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cardinals are not having a great season. St. Louis is 14-19 on the campaign, going into a game Saturday with the New York Mets.

The Cardinals are looking for some pop as the season moves along

The Cardinals are searching for answers in several areas as the MLB season rolls along. St. Louis is six games behind in the National League Central.

McGreevy might be an answer for the team. The Cardinals pitcher performed pretty well in 2024. He finished last season with a 3-0 record, appearing in four games. He allowed five earned runs and posted a 1.96 ERA for St. Louis.

McGreevy spent a good amount of time last season with Memphis. He again has appeared with that minor league club this year. He has a 3-1 record as a starter with the Redbirds, with a 4.08 ERA.

The pitcher is also seen as one of the club's top prospects overall, and not just among pitchers.

“He showed well and exactly as advertised by pounding the strike zone and living on the ground,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said of McGreevy in the spring, per FanSided. “He looks good [this Spring Training]. He put on some weight and had a really good offseason, and I’m excited to see what’s coming out of that arm.”

St. Louis is starting to get desperate to find some pitching this season. The team is 27th in Major League Baseball in strikeouts among its hurlers, per league stats. The club is faring a little better in ERA, as St. Louis is 20th in that stat.

The Cardinals and Mets play at 2:15 ET on Saturday. New York enters the game with a 22-11 record.