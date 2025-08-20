The College Football Playoff selection committee confirmed in an announcement that it will introduce enhanced metrics for the 2025 season. The new metrics will take into consideration factors such as schedule strength and record strength to determine playoff rankings.

According to the CFP announcement, the first set of rankings will be unveiled on November 4, and the new system will place more emphasis on how teams perform against quality opponents. This means that the system will reward those who win big matches and minimize penalties for losses against stronger teams, per ESPN.

Conversely, victories over weaker teams will offer minimal benefit, while losses to such opponents will carry heavier consequences.Historically, the committee has factored in strength of schedule, but this move codifies the process through a data-driven approach.

“All of these modifications will help the selection committee as they rank the top 25 teams. We feel these changes will help construct a postseason bracket that recognizes the best performances and teams on the field during the regular season, and I want to thank our veteran selection committee members and data analytics groups for helping implement these changes,” CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement.

The inclusion of “record strength” aims to highlight how teams fared against their opponents rather than just who they played. The move aligns with long-standing calls from athletic directors and conference commissioners to encourage marquee matchups without disproportionately punishing losses.

Beyond metrics, procedural updates will also affect the process. The CFP committee's new recusal policy now distinguishes between full and partial recusals, allowing members with indirect ties to certain programs to remain in the room for discussions while still being barred from voting.

The 2025 process will also feature a revised timeline, with weekly rankings revealed from November 4 through December 2 before the final Selection Day on December 7, when the 12-team playoff bracket will be announced live on ESPN. Committee members will undergo orientation in October to review the first half of the season and practice using the new data systems before voting begins.