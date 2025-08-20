The New York Jets remodeled their defensive lineman room Wednesday. Pulling off not one, but two deals during NFL Preseason. This time a former Minnesota Vikings captain is heading to the AFC East.

New York added Harrison Phillips, with NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealing the afternoon move. He included what else is involved in the deal.

The Jets add a 2027 seventh round pick, while the Vikings get a pair of late day three NFL Draft selections. Minnesota receives a 2026 sixth rounder and sixth-rounder for '27.

And that's not the only DL move made by first-year head coach Aaron Glenn plus new general manager Darren Mougey. The Jets landed Jowon Briggs via the Cleveland Browns to start the morning.

Additional context in Jets-Vikings trade deal

Minnesota shipping Phillips comes with a financial impact too. Which ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter provided following the swap.

Article Continues Below

“As part of the Jets-Minnesota trade, the Vikings agreed to pay $3.7 million of Harrison Phillips’ $7.4 million salary this season, per source. So the Jets get a defensive tackle and some savings to boot,” Schefter shared on X.

But Minnesota sends out a beloved leader in the locker room. The 29-year-old Phillips became a captain for the NFC North team.

Harrison played 2022 to 2024 with the purple and gold. He piled 207 total tackles with the Vikings — including 88 solo and seven stops created behind the line of scrimmage.

The defensive tackle provided a pass rushing element too. Pounding out 17 quarterback hits and tallying 6.5 sacks. He played in 51 games with Minnesota — all in the starting lineup.

He's bringing a streak of 51 consecutive starts over to the now Glenn-led Jets. The former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator is already familiar with the 6-foot-3, 306-pound interior defender — having faced him twice a year in the NFC North. Now he joins Briggs in boosting the interior of the Jets' defense.

Glenn is currently mapping out his final preseason lineup. New York hosts the Philadelphia Eagles Friday.