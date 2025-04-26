The St. Louis Cardinals and the baseball world are mourning the loss of a true legend. Walt Jocketty, the architect behind the Cardinals’ early 2000s success and the 2006 World Series championship, has passed away at 74 after battling health issues over the past two years.

Born in Minneapolis in 1951, Jocketty spent much of his career building championship-caliber teams. After studying business at the University of Minnesota, he quickly made a name for himself in baseball operations, starting with the Oakland A’s. His career truly took off when he became the Cardinals’ general manager in 1995, ushering in a new golden era for St. Louis baseball.

One of Jocketty’s first major moves was hiring Tony La Russa, a decision that would define the next decade of the franchise. Alongside La Russa, he brought in veteran players like Dennis Eckersley and Mike Gallego, helping the Cardinals return to the postseason in 1996 for the first time in nearly a decade.

Known for his fearless approach to roster building, Jocketty made headlines by trading for Mark McGwire in 1997, setting the stage for one of the most memorable home run races in baseball history.

Walt Jocketty had an eye for baseball talent

His ability to identify and develop talent was second to none. Stars like Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Jim Edmonds and Scott Rolen all played pivotal roles in the Cardinals' success under his leadership.

The pinnacle of his Cardinals career came in 2006 when the team captured its 10th World Series title in the very first year of the new Busch Stadium. It was a moment that cemented Jocketty’s legacy as one of the greatest figures in Cardinals history.

After his time in St. Louis ended in 2007, Jocketty continued to find success with the Cincinnati Reds, helping the team break a long playoff drought.

Walt Jocketty’s impact on the game will be remembered for generations. His passion for baseball, eye for talent and commitment to building winners leave behind a legacy few can match. The Cardinals family and the sport itself just lost one of its finest minds.

Rest in peace, Walt.