The Atlanta Falcons have done their due diligence, not playing any starters in the preseason, as they try to lower the risk of injury before the regular season starts. There is always still a chance that players could get hurt, and in their latest practice, one of their key offensive linemen went down, according to ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

“RT Kaleb McGary appeared to just suffer a left leg injury at practice. He was carted from the field to the building. No air cast or anything. McGary was coming back after an ankle scope in the offseason,” Raimondi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Falcons just signed McGary to a two-year, $30 million contract extension a few weeks ago. The 2025 season was originally supposed to be the final year of his three-year contract that he signed in 2023.

McGary is one of the key pieces on the offensive line, and there's no doubt that he has continuity with the other players, such as Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews, and Matthew Bergeron, as they've already spent three seasons together. There is only one difference in the lineup, as Ryan Neuzil is now the starting center after Drew Dalman left for the Chicago Bears in free agency.

Another difference for the offensive line is that they'll be protecting Michael Penix Jr. to start the season, and McGary is set to be his blind-side blocker since the quarterback is a left-handed thrower.

The hope is that McGary's injury isn't too serious and he can return to the field as the Falcons have big expectations coming into the season.

The offense is set to take new heights with Penix as the quarterback, and they have big-time playmakers such as Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. If they can exceed expectations, this team can finally get over the hump and make the playoffs.