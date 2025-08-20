Chicago Bears insider Brad Biggs does not believe the team will pursue a trade for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., despite speculation linking him to Chicago.

Robinson, who has rushed for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first three seasons, is reportedly available as Washington reshapes its backfield. At 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds, he has built a reputation as a physical runner who thrives in short-yardage and goal-line situations. That style would fit naturally into head coach Ben Johnson’s system, which leaned on a backfield rotation during his time in Detroit.

Even with the potential fit, Biggs expressed skepticism that general manager Ryan Poles would pay the price to acquire Robinson. He pointed to the Bears’ recent 171-yard rushing performance in a 38-0 preseason win over Buffalo as evidence that the team is not in panic mode about its running back depth. Biggs also noted that the Bears did not bring in players for a tryout earlier this week, suggesting confidence in their current options.

The Bears believe in their current running backs

Chicago’s backfield is headlined by D’Andre Swift. There's also Roschon Johnson, rookie Kyle Monangai, Ian Wheeler, and Travis Homer competing for snaps. Sure, it is not considered one of the most dynamic groups in the league. But the competition has produced encouraging moments. Wheeler ran for 80 yards and two scores against the Bills. Newcomer Brittain Brown added 73 yards and a touchdown.

Another factor working against a Robinson trade is cost. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract with a $3.4 million base salary. Biggs suggested that the Commanders may struggle to find trade value for him. Which could lead to his release. If that happens, the Bears could consider making a claim rather than sacrificing draft capital.

For now, Chicago appears content to sort through its options. Johnson’s offense relies on balance and versatility. The Bears believe their line can create enough openings for whoever lines up behind Swift. Unless Washington lowers the asking price or releases Robinson outright, the Bears may ultimately stay put.