In light of the Portland Blazers' sale to their new owner Tom Dundon, an insider claims the bold new ownership group would have expressed interest in Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic before his trade from the Dallas Mavericks. After the most shocking trade in recent history saw the Mavericks trade the face of their franchise, following a trip to the NBA Finals in 2024, many teams could look back and think ‘What if?'

Ahead of making the agreed sale official, Dundon and his group are expected to bring a fresh new approach to the Blazers franchise, per The Athletic's Jason Quick.

“He brings a swagger,’’ the source said to The Athletic. “If Tom was the owner last year, he would have been trying to get Luka (Dončić). He would be like, ‘Why should the Lakers have him?’’’

“He’s a winner,” the source said. “He’s a straight shooter, and rolls up his sleeves and gets to work. He’s already talking basketball, and he already knows all the salaries of players and employees. He’s really invested in the players — he says you can’t compromise on players.”

Dundon, who also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, reached an official agreement with Blazers' Paul Allen estate, thus no other potential buyers can negotiate with the franchise about a potential sale. The plan is to have a purchase agreement signed by September, which would make the sale official.

Both sides hope to close the deal by March 31, 2026. While Dundon is from Dallas, hence his reported hypothetical Blazers interest in Luka Doncic, he plans to keep the team in Portland. The purchase is reportedly worth $4.25 billion.

Hurricanes owner agrees to buy Blazers for $4 billion

Before the team's sale, the Blazers traded for Jrue Holiday from the Celtics. The 2024 NBA champion labeled rookie Yang Hansen “a star” as he enters his first season with the Blazers. The franchise agreed with NHL owner Tom Dundon on a deal, per Sportico's Scott Sochnick and Eben Novy-Williams.

“Others in the group include Blue Owl Capital co-president Marc Zahr and Portland-based Sheel Tyle, co-CEO of Collective Global, according to the people, who were granted anonymity because the details were private.”

The Blazers will open their preseason against the Warriors on October 8.