St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera has had quite a season. At the start of the year, Herrera was the inaugural Cardinals catcher to hit three opening homers.

Then, Herrera was sidelined with a knee injury while running the bases in a game against the Boston Red Sox. Now, per the Cardinals, he is activated to play after being on the 10-day injured list.

Herrera is coming off a period of rehab with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. Over a 6-game stretch, he went 9 for 23 at the plate, including a home run and a double.

Before his injury, Herrera was the Cardinals' leading offensive force. He led the team with four home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 21 at-bats. He has always been an effective power hitter throughout his career.

Herrera's injury left a wide gap in the Cardinals' lineup, forcing them to scramble to find someone to provide such power. Pedro Pagés and Yohel Pozo filled in for the catching role in Herrera's absence.

The Cardinals are currently 19-19, second in the National League Central. They went 9-17 when Herrera was away. He will make his return on Friday as the DH against the Washington Nationals.

So now that Herrera is back, will things turn around?

Ivan Herrera can get the Cardinals going

Now that Herrera is back, the hope is that it is only up from here. He will return to his role as the Cardinals' primary catcher.

Herrera's position in the lineup is very versatile. As the starting catcher, he faces right-handed pitching, whereas as the DH, he faces left-handers.

His return will allow other players on the team to take on the DH role as he returns to catching. His offensive prowess can only provide a spark to a stalemate team.

The Cardinals offense has produced some results, but they need the power.