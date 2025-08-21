The Tampa Bay Rays received both a setback and a glimmer of optimism regarding shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who has once again been placed on the injured list. Kim exited Wednesday’s game with back stiffness, and the Rays sidelined him for their contest against the New York Yankees on Wednesday at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Although injuries have been a concern, manager Kevin Cash confirmed that the issue is expected to result in only a brief stay on the injured list following a medical evaluation.

“#Rays SS Ha-Seong Kim (back) will be shut down for a couple of days after visiting with a doctor, but it's expected to be a “minimum” stay on the injured list, Kevin Cash said,” per Rays reporter Ryan Bass.

Kim’s health has been a recurring storyline throughout 2025. Once considered an iron man during his tenure with the San Diego Padres, he has battled multiple ailments this season. After undergoing shoulder surgery last year, his return was delayed until May.

A right hamstring injury further postponed his comeback to the majors in June. Since returning, he has also dealt with a right calf issue and a back injury sustained while stealing a base against the Chicago White Sox on July 22. That same back problem has now resurfaced, forcing him to the IL for the fourth time this year.

The injuries have limited Kim to just 24 games this season. Across 84 at-bats, he has managed a .214 batting average with 18 hits, 2 home runs, 5 RBIs, 5 runs scored, and 6 stolen bases, posting an OPS of .611. His recent struggles included a 0-for-5 performance against the Yankees, which ended a four-game hitting streak. These numbers fall well short of expectations for the Rays’ highest-paid player in 2025.

Kim signed a two-year, $29 million contract with Tampa Bay in January, earning $13 million this season and $16 million next year. The deal also includes a $2 million bonus if he reaches 325 at-bats in 2025 and an opt-out clause after the season. His contract ranks as the second-largest position-player deal in franchise history, trailing only Greg Vaughn’s four-year, $34 million agreement in 1999.

In Kim’s absence, the Rays have called up top prospect Carson Williams, who will fill the roster spot at shortstop. Williams, 22, was the team’s first-round pick in 2021 and is widely regarded as Tampa Bay’s No. 1 prospect. Rankings vary across outlets: 74th at Baseball America, 47th at MLB Pipeline, 24th at ESPN, and as high as No. 8 according to The Athletic’s preseason list.

Williams has shown both power and speed in the minors, hitting 85 home runs with 105 stolen bases over 465 games. However, his high strikeout rate has raised concerns. This season at Triple-A, he logged 451 plate appearances with 23 home runs, 22 steals, and a .213/.318/.447 line, but struck out in 34.1 percent of his trips to the plate.

For the Rays, Williams’ promotion comes as the club sits 6.5 games out of a playoff spot.