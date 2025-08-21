Drama continues to be active between Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 season hasn't even started yet.

Parsons wanted his agent to be directly involved in contract negotiations, something that Jones reportedly was avoiding in past talks. The star cornerback wanted transparency by having his agent in the same room, which created the storm for the Cowboys throughout training camp and the preseason.

Jones conversed with Michael Irvin on the latter's show. He shared a statement that Parsons' agent said to him, which ended up being explicit.

“When we wanted to send the (contract) details to the agent, the agent told us to stick it up our ass,” Jones said.

What's next for Micah Parsons, Cowboys

It's clear that contract talks will continue to be tense for both parties, even as Micah Parsons wants transparency by having his agent present during his discussions with Jerry Jones.

Jones also shared that he offered a significant deal to Parsons, as team reporter Clarence Hill Jr. mentioned.

“Jerry Jones told Michael Irvin he offered Micah Parsons the highest guaranteed non qb deal. As of now, he is not moving off that deal. He tried to send it to agent David Mulugheta who Jones said told him to stick it where the sun don’t shine. That is not true. But Mulugheta basically said he does the negotiations. And there have been no talks since. Jones wants Parsons on the Cowboys for years to come. He wants Micah to honor the deal they had that included base salaries, bonus and guarantees. Jones said the number he offered Parsons was proof of his commitment to him and how much he valued him; Jones said the agent was the least important factor,” Hill tweeted.

“Jones said in training camp he offered Parsons nearly $200 million in guaranteed money. A source said the deal was worth more than $40 million annually.”

Parsons stands out as one of the best defenders in the NFL. He is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he missed four games due to injury but finished with 43 tackles, 12 TFLs, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. At age 26, he wants the best financial security for himself, which he hopes can come to fruition with his agent directing taking part in negotiations.

As for the Cowboys' organization aside from Jones, they will hope for the situation to end as soon as possible. An important 2025 season awaits them, which will begin on the road when they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4 at 7:20 p.m. ET.