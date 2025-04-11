. The St. Louis Cardinals may be starting the season a little sluggish with a 5-7 record. But they have seen a strong performance from second baseman Brendan Donovan, whom the Cardinals were rumored to be trading to the Cleveland Guardians last year.

Donovan is tearing it up, batting .375, with 18 hits, two home runs, and 1o RBIs per MLB.com. Donovan is second in the National League in hits behind Kyle Tucker of the Chicago Cubs.

This is a far cry from his situation in 2023, when he underwent elbow surgery that left him sidelined.

He reemerged the following year playing in 153 games while batting .275, with 163 hits, 14 home runs, and 73 RBIs.

Now, he is the spark the Cardinals need to contend in a crowded National League Central Division loaded with talented teams. The good news for the Cardinals is that Donovan possesses the necessary tangibles needed to remain in contention.

Brendan Donovan brings a vast array of skills to the Cardinals

Donovan's greatest strengths are versatility, offensive might, and leadership.

Throughout his career, he has played at least five positions, including first, third, left, and right, while also grabbing some stints at shortstop. Donovan has been compared to Ben Zobrist for being a versatile utility player.

Some contend that his versatility hampers his ability to be an effective offensive presence. But Donovan is the Cardinal's leader in some notable offensive categories.

He is consistently leading in hits, batting average, OPS, and on-base percentage.

Donovan has emerged as one of the Cardinals' leaders both on and off the field. He is also known for being a mentor to young talent and consistently working on his craft.

He has been with the Cardinals since 2022. Later this year, Donovan is up for a contract negotiation to determine his long term prospects with the club.

He's so far proven his unique capability to lead by example and be there for his team whenever necessary. So it shouldn't come as a surprise if/when the Cardinals decide to keep him for the long haul as they strive to get back to prominence in a ever so dominant National League landscape.