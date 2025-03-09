Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Tony La Russa is guaranteeing one of his former players would make a great manager. Albert Pujols wants a shot at managing a Major League Baseball team. La Russa thinks that would be just terrific.

“He’s ready,” La Russa said, per USA Today, “and he’s going to be great.”

La Russa managed Pujols for 11 seasons with the Cardinals. Pujols and La Russa won two World Series championships together. Pujols has even been mentioned as a possible future managerial candidate for the Cardinals.

“You talk about integrity. You talk about his IQ. You talk about his discipline. I call him APP, Albert Perfect Pujols,” La Russa added. “When a guy has that much to offer and has so much love for the game, the game benefits when he wants to stay active and share.’’

Pujols reiterated his wants for a job managing in MLB in recent days. The slugger is one of just four players in baseball history to hit at least 700 home runs. The others on the list are: Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

Albert Pujols has worked as a manager after his days with the Cardinals

Pujols left baseball as a player in 2022. He spent several years in MLB, suiting up for the Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The famed Cardinals slugger is now working as a manager in the Dominican Republic.

“The key is not whether you’re a great player or not, but whether you have that love for the game,” La Russa added. “Torre, Dusty, they love the game. And Albert loves the game. He always had the mental side commitment, and was inquisitive, always talking about the game.

“I don’t want to be critical, but there are guys who were great players in our game, gave it all they got, and then needed to back off. So, if you have somebody with the kind of greatness like Albert, and is still motivated to stay close to the game, it’s a win-win for all of us.’’

Pujols is certainly a worthy candidate. He finished his career as an 11-time All-Star, who also won two gold gloves. The slugger was the recipient of a Silver Slugger award six times in his career.

“I'm ready,” Pujols said about his desire to take the reins of a franchise.

If Pujols does get a major league job, it likely won't happen before the 2026 season.