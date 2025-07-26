With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching and the St. Louis Cardinals hovering around the .500 mark, the front office has begun signaling its intent to sell — even if unofficially. According to multiple league sources, team president John Mozeliak has informed rival clubs that relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz are available. All three are on expiring contracts and could help contending teams looking to fortify their bullpens down the stretch.

While the Cardinals haven't formally declared themselves sellers, the writing is on the wall. They've lost 13 of their last 19 games and now sit nine games out of the NL Central lead, with a crowded wild-card race in front of them. That slide has nudged Mozeliak into action, as he begins to weigh offers not only on his rental arms, but potentially on other bigger-name veterans as well.

Helsley, a two-time All-Star and the team’s longest-tenured player, has been bracing for this moment. “The likelihood is probably as great as it’s ever been for me to get traded,” he told The Athletic, estimating a 90% chance he’ll be moved. Though he expressed a desire to remain in St. Louis, extension talks fizzled earlier this year, especially with a new front office regime expected to take over in the offseason.

Cardinals appear to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline

The 31-year-old flamethrower has recorded a 3.09 ERA in 35 innings this season, though his strikeout and walk rates have trended downward. Still, his high-velocity arsenal and postseason experience make him a coveted target for playoff hopefuls. The Dodgers, Phillies, and Blue Jays are among the teams with reported interest.

Joining Helsley on the trade block is Steven Matz, a southpaw who's turned his career around after shifting to the bullpen. Once pegged as a starter, Matz has posted a 3.29 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP across 52 innings this season — both career bests. As FanSided’s Christopher Kline noted, Matz may be the most likely Cardinal to be dealt, with the team eager to free up reps for younger arms.

Phil Maton is another option for teams seeking bullpen depth. While not as flashy as Helsley or as valuable as a lefty like Matz, Maton has pitched in plenty of high-leverage situations over the years and could be a solid piece for a contending team’s middle innings.

Though the Cardinals are primarily shopping rentals, they’re also open to discussions on players with more control, including JoJo Romero and even Brendan Donovan — though the asking price there is reportedly steep. Meanwhile, names like Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray are floating in the rumor mill, but their large contracts and no-trade clauses make any deal unlikely before the deadline.

As the clock ticks toward July 31, all signs point to the Cardinals prioritizing future flexibility over a late-season miracle. And for several of their veteran arms, the next appearance in a Cardinals uniform might be their last.