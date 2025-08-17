Earlier this weekend, the New York Giants took on their MetLife Stadium neighbor New York Jets in a bit of preseason action as both teams prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL campaign. During the game, Giants standout rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter got his welcome to the NFL moment when he was politely sat down by the Jets' offensive line while trying to rush the passer.

However, after the game, Carter took the moment in stride, noting that the Giants won the game in easy fashion.

“might be the only highlight of the Jets all season…nd we put BTA. weak a** chip ate that mf like bbq,” wrote Carter on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Carter was also asked about the viral moment after the game.

“That happens but we got the win. That's all I'm worried about,” he said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN on X.

It was certainly a moment that the rookie out of Penn State will be eager to forget, and Giants fans will be happy to let it slip out of their memory if Carter has as good of a rookie season as some project out of him.

The Giants selected Carter in the first round this past spring to add to a defensive line that had already become one of the better units in the league down the stretch of last season.

If Carter plays as well as many pundits project in his rookie season, it's possible that New York could have a defensive line strong enough to will the team back into the playoff mix despite the deficiencies elsewhere on their roster.

In any case, the Giants will have just one more preseason game to tune up before their 2025 season gets underway for real on September 7 on the road against the NFC East divisional rival Washington Commanders at 1:00 PM ET.