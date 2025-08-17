New York Jets tight end Stone Smartt had one of the most talked-about moments of the preseason when he leveled New York Giants rookie pass rusher Abdul Carter during a run play. The highlight spread quickly across social media, but for Smartt, it was simply part of the assignment for the Jets.

“It was just a general chip play, helping the tackle,” Smartt said about the play. “Shoot, I got a clean look on him and was able to take advantage of it … I got the best of him, obviously.”

Watch the chip block from @nyjets TE Stone Smartt on Abdul Carter 😤 pic.twitter.com/TNqDg1Gl63 — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2025

The block halted the momentum of Carter, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, who has otherwise dominated practices and preseason action. Carter tried to recover after the hit, but Jets tackle Chukwuma Okorafor followed by knocking him back to the ground. The sequence underscored the physical edge the Jets displayed up front in their 31-12 loss, even if the final score tilted in favor of the Giants.

Stone Smartt's block set a preseason statement for the Jets

For New York, Smartt’s block was more than a viral clip. It was a reminder of how complementary football plays a role in the team’s offensive success. With the Jets leaning on the ground game against the Giants, physical blocking from tight ends and tackles created lanes and gave the offense rhythm.

Carter downplayed the moment afterward, saying mistakes happen on the field and that the only thing that mattered to him was the Giants’ victory. He finished with just one tackle in 19 snaps, a quiet night for a rookie who has been touted as the next defensive star in New York.

For the Jets, the highlight became a point of pride. While preseason games are often about evaluation, Smartt’s block represented something bigger. It showed that the Jets are developing the toughness they want to carry into the regular season.